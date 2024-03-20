Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Street boys find stable jobs

March 20, 2024 - 18:09
Understanding the hardships faced by marginalised workers, Nguyễn Văn Phúc opened a leather workshop and welcomed his "street brothers" to work with him. Their lives have changed for the better as they learn new skills, have stable jobs to stand on their own feet and support their families.

see also

More on this story

Society

An Giang, Cambodian province boost cooperation activities

The two sides agreed to continue promoting collaboration across the fields, including social safety and order in border areas; cross-border drug crime prevention and combat; border management and demarcation; agriculture - trade; education, culture, tourism, health care, transport, and search and repatriation of martyrs' remains, among others. 
Society

Việt Nam, Netherlands seek nature-based measures for sustainable development

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành and Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers held that both nations have similar natural environments and been hard hit by climate change, with Việt Nam’s Mekong Delta region experiencing land erosion, saline intrusion and sand depletion, and 25 per cent of the Netherlands’ areas below the sea level.
Society

RoK to increase ODA for Việt Nam in 2024

Deputy PM Trần Lưu Quang highly appreciated the RoK’s ODA for Việt Nam, saying that it has contributed to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development. He hoped that the RoK will become Việt Nam's largest ODA provider in the near future.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom