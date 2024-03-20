Street boys find stable jobs

Understanding the hardships faced by marginalised workers, Nguyễn Văn Phúc opened a leather workshop and welcomed his "street brothers" to work with him. Their lives have changed for the better as they learn new skills, have stable jobs to stand on their own feet and support their families.
The two sides agreed to continue promoting collaboration across the fields, including social safety and order in border areas; cross-border drug crime prevention and combat; border management and demarcation; agriculture - trade; education, culture, tourism, health care, transport, and search and repatriation of martyrs' remains, among others.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành and Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers held that both nations have similar natural environments and been hard hit by climate change, with Việt Nam’s Mekong Delta region experiencing land erosion, saline intrusion and sand depletion, and 25 per cent of the Netherlands’ areas below the sea level.
The Northern Midland and Mountainous Region had the highest poverty rate (11.29 per cent) with 364,681 households in need, followed by the Central Highlands (6.40 per cent), and the North Central Region and Central Coast (3.83 per cent).
Deputy PM Trần Lưu Quang highly appreciated the RoK’s ODA for Việt Nam, saying that it has contributed to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development. He hoped that the RoK will become Việt Nam's largest ODA provider in the near future.
Collaboration, knowledge exchange and supporting policies are the centre of the panel discussion, which included representatives from the public and private sectors from both Việt Nam and the Netherlands.