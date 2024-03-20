Society
An Giang, Cambodian province boost cooperation activities

March 20, 2024 - 09:39
At the conference. Photo baoangiang.com.vn

An Giang – The People’s Committee of the southern province of An Giang held a conference on March 19 to review its cooperation with Cambodia’s Kandal province in 2023 and set out directions for the first half of 2024.

The two sides agreed to continue promoting collaboration across the fields, including social safety and order in border areas; cross-border drug crime prevention and combat; border management and demarcation; agriculture - trade; education, culture, tourism, health care, transport, and search and repatriation of martyrs' remains, among others. 

Vice Chairman of An Giang People’s Committee Lê Văn Phước appreciated the effective coordination and joint work of departments and border localities of An Giang and Kandal, contributing to tightening the cooperative relationship between the two provinces under the motto of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation”.  

Phuoc expressed his hope that in the coming time, the two sides will continue to effectively implement agreed cooperation contents in order to boost socio-economic development, improve the living conditions of people of the two provinces, thereby contributing to building a border of peace, friendship and cooperation for mutual development between the two countries.

For his part, Deputy Governor of Kandal province Dim Bora said that coordination between the two provinces in many fields in recent years has produced practical results, contributing to maintaining social order and safety and border security.

He also suggested that in the coming time, the two provinces will continue working together in the fight against crimes, especially cross-border human and drug trafficking and smuggling; regularly exchange information, coordinate bilateral patrols, protect border markers, and promptly prevent sabotage activities of bad elements. VNS

 

 

