Việt Nam, the Netherlands work together for sustainable food systems

HÀ NỘI — Preservation and responsible management of ecosystems are central to the mutual understanding and shared interests between Việt Nam and the Netherlands, said Dutch Minister for Nature and Nitrogen Policy Christianne van der Wal-Zeggelink.

Government officials and business representatives from both countries gathered at an event in Hà Nội on Tuesday to deliberate on collaborative efforts towards developing sustainable food systems amidst the prevailing challenges in the agricultural sector. Notably, discussions centered around addressing the adverse effects of climate change and the declining interest among the youth, despite the increasing demand for innovation.

“These challenges necessitate an approach wherein we move towards a more sustainable food production system.

“This demands from us, as civil servants, scholars, bankers, farmers and all other professionals involved, to counteract climate change, biodiversity loss and more sustainable methods,” said the Dutch minister.

Building on the country’s achievements in food production in terms of both volume and efficiency, the Netherlands is now shifting this sector to a more sustainable approach and intends to share the knowledge with its trading partners, she added.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan said that while the Vietnamese model of agricultural production has yielded significant achievements, the sector now faces new challenges due to climate change, market fluctuations and shifts in global consumption patterns.

Highlighting key areas for cooperation between Việt Nam and the Netherlands in agriculture, Hoan emphasised the importance of promoting a green and sustainable transformation of the food system, as well as the development of agricultural infrastructure and a balance sheet for national food production and distribution.

Innovation and international cooperation will also contribute to food security in the long term, he said.

Collaboration, knowledge exchange and supporting policies were also the central focus of the panel discussion, which brought together representatives from the public and private sectors from both Việt Nam and the Netherlands.

The event also launched the Empower Youth4Food Campaign in Việt Nam, which aims to address climate change risks and ageing populations of farmers by changing the youth’s view on farming and involving them in shaping sustainable food systems. — VNS