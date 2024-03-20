Việt Nam, Netherlands seek nature-based measures for sustainable development

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese and Dutch experts shared experiences in policy development, nature-based and technical solutions, and mobilisation of financial resources for sustainable development at a workshop held in Hà Nội on March 19. Vietnamese and Dutch experts shared experiences in policy development, nature-based and technical solutions, and mobilisation of financial resources for sustainable development at a workshop held in Hà Nội on March 19.

At the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành and Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers noted that both nations have similar natural environments and have been severely affected by climate change. Việt Nam’s Mekong Delta region has experienced land erosion, saline intrusion, and sand depletion, while 25 percent of the Netherlands’ areas are below sea level.

According to Thành, Việt Nam has implemented climate mitigation measures over the past 15 years, with nature-based solutions being undertaken in the last decade.

The Netherlands, pioneers in nature-based development models, have initiated numerous projects in Việt Nam, assisting the country in addressing challenges related to food security, water resources security, natural disaster risks, and greenhouse gas emissions reduction. Thành added that Việt Nam has enhanced resilience and adaptive capacity in various areas, including forest preservation, restoration of natural ecosystems, and the development of low-carbon agriculture.

Dutch experts emphasised that investing in nature-based measures benefits biodiversity and natural ecosystems. They stressed that as one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, Việt Nam has favorable conditions to develop nature-based economic sectors. However, they noted that these measures must be tailored to the country’s environment, climate, soil, and the financial capacity of enterprises and local communities.

Also present at the workshop, specialists from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank affirmed their commitment to continue supporting and accompanying the Vietnamese Government in developing nature-based solutions to achieve sustainable development goals. — VNS