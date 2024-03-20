Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Việt Nam, Netherlands seek nature-based measures for sustainable development

March 20, 2024 - 09:33
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành and Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers held that both nations have similar natural environments and been hard hit by climate change, with Việt Nam’s Mekong Delta region experiencing land erosion, saline intrusion and sand depletion, and 25 per cent of the Netherlands’ areas below the sea level.
Việt Nam has favourable conditions to develop nature-based economic sectors, according to Dutch experts. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese and Dutch experts shared experiences in policy development, nature-based and technical solutions, and mobilisation of financial resources for sustainable development at a workshop held in Hà Nội on March 19. Vietnamese and Dutch experts shared experiences in policy development, nature-based and technical solutions, and mobilisation of financial resources for sustainable development at a workshop held in Hà Nội on March 19.

At the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành and Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers noted that both nations have similar natural environments and have been severely affected by climate change. Việt Nam’s Mekong Delta region has experienced land erosion, saline intrusion, and sand depletion, while 25 percent of the Netherlands’ areas are below sea level.

According to Thành, Việt Nam has implemented climate mitigation measures over the past 15 years, with nature-based solutions being undertaken in the last decade.

The Netherlands, pioneers in nature-based development models, have initiated numerous projects in Việt Nam, assisting the country in addressing challenges related to food security, water resources security, natural disaster risks, and greenhouse gas emissions reduction. Thành added that Việt Nam has enhanced resilience and adaptive capacity in various areas, including forest preservation, restoration of natural ecosystems, and the development of low-carbon agriculture.

Dutch experts emphasised that investing in nature-based measures benefits biodiversity and natural ecosystems. They stressed that as one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, Việt Nam has favorable conditions to develop nature-based economic sectors. However, they noted that these measures must be tailored to the country’s environment, climate, soil, and the financial capacity of enterprises and local communities.

Also present at the workshop, specialists from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank affirmed their commitment to continue supporting and accompanying the Vietnamese Government in developing nature-based solutions to achieve sustainable development goals. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Digitalisation can help Hà Nội become more civilised and modern

Efforts to digitalise administrative procedures and promote digital transformation in Hà Nội have recorded significant progress, from awareness to action in sectors, agencies, and units, contributing to creating new motivations for the capital city’s civilised and modern development in all aspects.
Society

Experts give opinions on education development strategy to 2030

Chairing the conference on a draft education development strategy to 2030 with vision to 2045, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, who is also Chairman of the National Council for Education and Human Resource Development, said that the strategy should call for the participation of the entire system, including the private sector, to increase investment and efficiency in the field.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom