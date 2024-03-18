Netherlands ready to assist Việt Nam in sustainable sand mining, water management

HÀ NỘI - Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Đặng Quốc Khánh on March 18 had a working session with visiting Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers, who expressed his country’s readiness to assist Việt Nam in offshore sand mining, groundwater management, and mineral exploitation.

Harbers spoke highly of the active moves by the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) to protect the environment, especially nature-based solutions for climate change adaptation.

He shared opinions about the cooperation programmes on sustainable offshore sand mining, sustainable groundwater management in the Mekong Delta, the exploitation of essential minerals, and activities at the International Panel on Deltas, Coastal Areas and Islands.

These are strengths of the Netherlands, and it is ready to assist and share its policies, experience, techniques, and financial solutions with Vietnam, the minister stressed.

With regard to sustainable offshore sand mining, Khanh agreed with his guest on the need to quickly issue guidance for the projects on seeking offshore sand sources.

Talking about sustainable groundwater management in the Mekong Delta, he noted that the geographical location has made this region vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather conditions. Given this, the MoNRE hopes to receive assistance and experience from the Netherlands to devise water storage solutions to help solve water excess in the flood season and water scarcity in the dry season there, thus balancing water resources and boost sustainable development in the Delta.

In terms of activities at the International Panel on Deltas, Coastal Areas and Islands, the Vietnamese minister considered this as a good platform for sharing knowledge about climate change adaptation.

The MoNRE’s Department of Climate Change, Department of Water Resources Management, and Vietnam National Mekong Committee Standing Office will coordinate with the Netherlands to work out proposals for improving the national capacity to make use of water resources amid climate change and give livelihood support to residents in the Delta, he added.

At the meeting, the two ministers also discussed the building of a programme marking the 15th founding anniversary of the framework on climate change adaptation and water resources management between the two countries. They said this is an occasion for countries in the region and the world to learn about the two sides’ efforts to comply with international commitments on climate change response. - VNS