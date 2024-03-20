Enhanced safety measures added to Cam Lộ-La Sơn Highway after consecutive accidents

HÀ NỘI — Construction teams are working to enhance traffic safety measures, aiming for completion by the end of March on the Cam Lộ-La Sơn Highway.

This action is to reduce the number of serious accidents, following a recent increase in crashes that resulted in five fatalities and five people injured.

New signs, speed restrictions, markings, reflective road studs and flexible bollards are being installed to make driving safer.

The Hồ Chí Minh Road Project Management Board said 11 construction teams are currently on site, with 30 per cent of the necessary work completed.

The management board emphasised that contractors must also focus on ensuring the safety of workers, especially for the installation of reflective studs between lanes amid ongoing traffic.

Phạm Đình Duật, representing the construction contractor in the section of the highway in Thừa Thiên-Huế Province, said that due to the large workload and the urgent completion time within half a month, the company has arranged personnel, equipment and construction materials with the highest determination.

Connecting Quảng Trị and Thừa Thiên-Huế, the 98km highway has had a positive impact on travel time between localities and economic growth but toll collection remains absent, leading to heavy traffic.

The number of vehicles on the Cam Lộ-La Sơn Highway in 2023 ranged from 2,500 to 3,500 vehicles daily.

During the Lunar New Year in 2024, traffic surged to 5,000-6,000 vehicles.

Recently, serious traffic accidents occurred on February 18 and March 10. — VNS