42 measles cases reported in Việt Nam since early this year

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has reported 42 cases of measles and suspected measles in 13 provinces and cities since early this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

No concentrated outbreaks have been seen so far.

The ministry has urged local authorities to strengthen supervision to early diagnose infection cases in the community, healthcare facilities and curb on the outbreaks right after the cases are detected.

According to the World Health Organisation, Việt Nam’s vaccination coverage in recent years has been impacted the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine supply’s interruption in the 2023 expanded program on immunisation.

The fact that many children have not been vaccinated on schedule or not received enough doses of vaccines in recent years has posed risks of many diseases including measles.

Nine-month-old children must receive measles vaccine while 18-month-old children must be injected with measles-rubella vaccine, the health ministry has advised.

Local authorities must encourage parents to take children for vaccination on schedule. — VNS