42 measles cases reported in Việt Nam since early this year

March 20, 2024 - 13:17
According to the World Health Organisation, Việt Nam's vaccination coverage in recent years has been impacted the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine supply's interruption in the 2023 expanded program on immunisation.
Nine-month-old children must receive measles vaccine while 18-month-old children must be injected with measles-rubella vaccine. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has reported 42 cases of measles and suspected measles in 13 provinces and cities since early this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

No concentrated outbreaks have been seen so far.

The ministry has urged local authorities to strengthen supervision to early diagnose infection cases in the community, healthcare facilities and curb on the outbreaks right after the cases are detected.

According to the World Health Organisation, Việt Nam’s vaccination coverage in recent years has been impacted the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine supply’s interruption in the 2023 expanded program on immunisation.

The fact that many children have not been vaccinated on schedule or not received enough doses of vaccines in recent years has posed risks of many diseases including measles.

Nine-month-old children must receive measles vaccine while 18-month-old children must be injected with measles-rubella vaccine, the health ministry has advised.

Local authorities must encourage parents to take children for vaccination on schedule. — VNS

Society

An Giang, Cambodian province boost cooperation activities

The two sides agreed to continue promoting collaboration across the fields, including social safety and order in border areas; cross-border drug crime prevention and combat; border management and demarcation; agriculture - trade; education, culture, tourism, health care, transport, and search and repatriation of martyrs' remains, among others. 
Society

Việt Nam, Netherlands seek nature-based measures for sustainable development

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành and Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers held that both nations have similar natural environments and been hard hit by climate change, with Việt Nam’s Mekong Delta region experiencing land erosion, saline intrusion and sand depletion, and 25 per cent of the Netherlands’ areas below the sea level.
Society

RoK to increase ODA for Việt Nam in 2024

Deputy PM Trần Lưu Quang highly appreciated the RoK’s ODA for Việt Nam, saying that it has contributed to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development. He hoped that the RoK will become Việt Nam's largest ODA provider in the near future.

