Happy Vietnam Contest 2024 launched

HÀ NỘI — The contest's objectives are to discover and honour photos and videos that capture significant moments and impactful stories across various aspects of life.

That was the remark by Nguyễn Thanh Lâm, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, at the press conference announcing the launch of the Happy Vietnam Contest 2024 on Wednesday.

Eligible entries must be created between January 1, 2022, and August 20, 2024, showcasing the country's image, its people, cultural values and natural beauty, depicting its progress in politics, economics and culture, capturing the spirit of reform, development and international integration, and igniting national pride and the collective aspiration for a prosperous Việt Nam.

The submission period for entries runs from March 20, 2024, to August 20, 2024, with each entrant allowed to submit no more than 10 entries. About 150 best works from the preliminary round will be selected to be exhibited at home and abroad.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television. Award winners will receive VNĐ70 million (US$2,825) and a gold medal each for the first prize, VNĐ20 million ($807) and a silver medal for the second, VNĐ10 million ($404) and a bronze medal for the third and VNĐ5 million ($202) for the honourable prizes.

A viewers' choice prize of VNĐ5 million will also be awarded to one entry that receives the most votes from online viewers.

"No one promotes the image of a happy Việt Nam better than its people sharing their happy stories through videos and photos," said Lâm. — VNS