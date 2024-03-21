Vietnamese Outstanding Young Face Award 2023 announced

HÀ NỘI —Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee has announced ten outstanding young Vietnamese faces 2023 who have made remarkable performances in various fields.

Among those honored are exceptional students, including Đinh Cao Sơn, born in 2005, a former student at Hà Tĩnh High School for Gifted Students (now studying at Hanoi University of Education), and Đặng Cát Tiên, born in 2009, a student at Thái Nguyên Secondary School in Nha Trang City, Khánh Hòa Province.

In the scientific research—innovation sector, Dr Ngô Quốc Duy, born in 1989, deputy head of the Head and Neck Surgery Department at K Hospital, has been honoured.

In the fields of defence, security, and public order, two young individuals receiving recognition are Captain Vũ Văn Cường, born in 1993, who serves as the captain of the Drug and Crime Prevention Team at the Pa Thơm Border Guard Station under the Điện Biên Province Border Guard Command (currently serving as deputy chief of operations at the Si Pha Phìn Border Guard Station, also under the Điện Biên Province Border Guard); and Captain Lê Thế Văn, born in 1989, who is affiliated with Division 3 of the Department of Cyber Security and Hi-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security.

The list also includes Dr. Hà Thị Thanh Hương, born in 1989, who serves as the head of the Regenerative Medicine Department and the Brain Health Laboratory at the International University, National University HCM City; Đặng Dương Minh Hoàng, born in 1988, who is the chairman of the national Lương Định Của Network, as well as the director of Thiên Nông Bình Phước Farm and the director of Bình Phước Digital Agricultural Service Cooperative; Nguyễn Xuân Lục, born in 1988, who is the CEO of WATA Group Joint Stock Company; and Gunner Phạm Quang Huy, born in 1996, who is an athlete representing the Hải Phòng shooting team and the Vietnam National Shooting Team.

Rapper Nguyễn Đức Cường, known by his stage name Đen Vâu and born in 1989, has been selected to represent the culture and arts sector for this award.

Additionally, the Youth Union has unveiled nine promising young Vietnamese individuals. These individuals were chosen from a pool of 20 nominees.

The Việt Nam Outstanding Young Face Award is an annual accolade recognising individuals under 35 who have demonstrated exceptional achievements that contribute positively to society.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 23 in Hà Nội. — VNS