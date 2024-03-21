Ministry of Transport sets up roadmap to deploy intelligent transportation system on expressways

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport (MoT) is examining further plans to expand intelligent transportation systems (ITS) on highways to ensure efficient traffic management capacity.

In a document sent to provinces and cities, the MoT emphasised that ITS will help increase connectivity between people, vehicles and highway infrastructure to optimise smooth, safe, efficient, convenient and environmentally friendly traffic.

Some routes that were installed with ITS right after completion have promoted efficiency in the management, operation and maintenance process and improved traffic safety.

From the result, the MoT requested provincial and municipal people's committees to direct specialised construction agencies, investors and consultants to review, research and deploy the ITS and traffic management centres to meet the requirements of highway work.

The MoT requires the equipment system to be modern and apply advanced technology.

It must be synchronous and effective connection between local traffic management centres and the national ITS management centre.

The Roadmap for forming the proposed model should be suitable for Việt Nam's conditions, compatible with international ITS standards, ensuring effective working capacity of the transport industry.

It is scheduled that in the period 2023-25, the MoT will develop a national ITS planning and national ITS architecture with vision to 2030.

It will complete the legal documents system for ITS investment and exploitation.

It will also finish the system of standards used for ITS and implement investment for ITS on expressways that have been and are being under construction.

The MoT will complete and unify the model of development stages of the electronic toll collection (ETC) system, allocate fund for ETC on expressways to have compliance with real conditions and synchronisation throughout expressways nationwide.

In the period 2025-30, the MoT will construct a national traffic management centre connecting local centres.

After 2030, it will continue to perfect the ITS on fully completed expressways, and well operate the national traffic management centre.

When investing in the ITS and traffic management centres, the MoT recommends agencies to follow current approved standards and orientation schemes.

At a meeting to deploy construction for rest stops and ITS held by the MoT on February 21, Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thắng requested project management boards to urgently carry out construction and complete the ITS system and the traffic management centres.

The work must be finished soon to ensure synchronous work when an expressway is inaugurated and opened for public use.

Thắng said: “The bidding process for selecting contractors should be transparent and economical. Modern technology and equipment should be used. Project management boards will bear responsibility to the Minister if delays continue and project quality is not guaranteed." — VNS