Việt Nam contributing to realising objectives of Francophone Community: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will continue contributing to realising the three key objectives of the Strategic Framework on Francophone Community Cooperation for the 2023-2030 period, said Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt.

Addressing a ceremony to celebrate the International Francophone Day held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) on March 20 in Hà Nội , Việt affirmed that as a responsible member of the Francophone community, Việt Nam has been and will continue to actively engage in the cooperation mechanism’s development.

In her speech, Nguyễn Thuý Anh, chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee of Social Affairs, who is also Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF)'s Việt Nam Sub-Committee, highlighted contributions by the Vietnamese NA to the APF’s activities over the past six decades, saying that it always strives to promote Francophone cooperation in the areas of education, training, youth, law, and gender equality.

Edgar Doerig, Regional Representative for Asia - Pacific of OIF, expressed his joy at the active participation by Vietnamese agencies, sectors, and stakeholders in Francophone cooperation efforts aimed at strengthening the French language and the values that the Francophone community shares, including solidarity, respect for diversity, and tolerance.

During its 30 years of presence in the Asia-Pacific, the OIF office has actively promoted the teaching and use of the language as well as the position and image of France in the region. In the coming time, it will further strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam in teaching the language, promoting economic development, especially in sustainable tourism, professional integration, and youth employment.

Themed "Create, innovate, undertake in French”, this year’s International Francophone Day honours creativity and innovation within the Francophone space, particularly among young people. This theme also serves as the focus of the 19th Francophonie Summit scheduled for Paris in October. — VNS