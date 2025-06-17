Learning English so as not to be left behind

By Lê Hương

(with additional reporting by Hải Anh)

On a bright summer afternoon, Đỗ Thị Thúy, 64, hurried to her English class at a local cultural centre in a densely populated area of Hà Nội after preparing dinner for her family.

At the entrance, she was greeted by her classmates and their teacher, Vũ Kim Thi, all of whom were over 60. The group cheerfully greeted one another in English before beginning their lesson.

The lesson topic covered the days of the week, months and seasons. Through engaging games and activities, the learning came naturally.

All of the learners, aged between 60 and 74, have been attending this weekly English class for the past year. For many, it’s the first real opportunity to study a foreign language, something they missed out on in their youth.

Together, they seem to turn back the clock, learning through songs, conversations and games. Their enthusiasm for picking up new words is infectious.

“We learn English to live more meaningfully, with happier and healthier lives, benefitting both physically and mentally,” Thúy told Việt Nam News. “It makes life more enjoyable and gives us more opportunities to meet and connect with others.”

Thúy admitted that learning English challenges her to think harder and helps sharpen her memory.

“I studied English when I was working, but I had to stop because life was difficult,” she said. “Now that I’m retired and my children are grown, I finally have time, even if it’s just once a week. I do my best.”

Her classmate, Trần Thị Kim Bình, 70, has her own reasons for joining the course.

“This class feels like a warm home,” she said. “It’s helped me in many ways and given me a place to share my thoughts. I’ve made so many new friends here.”

Their teacher, Vũ Kim Thi, 64, said she finds deep motivation in the determination of her older students.

“They’re so passionate and eager to learn,” Thi said. “That’s what keeps me going.”

A retired teacher herself, Thi said she wanted to continue contributing to the community.

“After retiring, I wanted to do something meaningful. It’s wonderful to see people in their 70s and 80s still have the drive to learn. I fully support that.”

From the beginning, Thi made it clear that learning English also means learning about English-speaking cultures.

“They learn how to greet each other, ask about health, show care and even chat about the weather. It’s all about building connection and kindness,” she explained.

She carefully selects learning materials tailored to her students’ pace and needs.

“Because of their age, and the fact that some never studied a foreign language before, I often have to repeat lessons,” Thi said.

Although the class is free of charge, attending regularly is not always easy.

“Sometimes someone feels dizzy, or they’re late picking up a grandchild. They’re busy, and the weather changes. But they always try their best to attend. If someone misses a class, they’ll ask to catch up.”

It’s this dedication that inspires her to work even harder.

“Honestly, I think I learn just as much from them as they learn from me,” she said.

Bình, a retired chemistry teacher, said that English is now the most commonly used language after Vietnamese, and learning it has helped her understand more of the world around her.

“I often browse online, and when content is in English, I recognise many words without needing to look them up,” she said.

It’s also helped her bond with her grandchildren.

“Sometimes I ask them about words I don’t know, and they’ll share what they’ve learned in school,” she said.

In the mornings, the group often rides bicycles around the city to scenic spots.

“When we want someone to take photos for us, I usually speak English with foreign tourists. They’ve taken some lovely pictures for me,” Bình said with a smile.

Thúy said she wants to continue attending the class as long as she can.

“The Government encourages lifelong learning and foreign language skills to improve quality of life. We’re simply following that call,” she said.

Teacher Thi agrees.

“This perfectly aligns with the Government’s message of lifelong learning. It’s never too late to learn.”

She often encourages her students: “When we were young, we were pioneers. Now, in our later years, let’s be pioneers once again.”

These senior learners are becoming role models for their children and grandchildren, embracing new challenges so they won’t be left behind. VNS