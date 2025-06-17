Unique OCOP Products from Phùng Xá’s Lotus Silk: A Vietnamese Craftsmanship Revival

HÀ NỘI — From what once seemed to be discarded lotus stems, artisan Phan Thị Thuận has skillfully transformed these natural fibers into exquisite, soft silk products that have captured the hearts of domestic and international customers alike.

Her lotus silk creations are certified OCOP (One Commune One Product), items that embody the soul of Vietnamese culture, blending tradition and innovation to revive a fading craft.

Born and raised in Phùng Xá, a traditional silk weaving village in Mỹ Đức District, Hà Nội, Phan Thị Thuận was immersed in the craft from childhood. Over decades of dedication, she witnessed the gradual decline of this once-thriving trade.

Fueled by a deep love for the craft and a desire to preserve cultural heritage, she embarked on a pioneering journey to create unique silk products that fuse the best of tradition and modernity.

Her breakthrough came with the daring experiment of weaving silk from lotus stems - an environmentally friendly, sustainable raw material rich in cultural significance.

"In 2010, I founded Mỹ Đức Mulberry Silk Co., Ltd.," Thuận recalls.

"In 2016, I was introduced to lotus fiber research through National Assembly delegate Trần Thị Quốc Khánh, who encouraged me to join a project studying the production of fibers from lotus stems in collaboration with Myanmar."

After months of painstaking trials, Thuận succeeded in extracting fine fibers from lotus stems and blending them with mulberry silk to produce a novel hybrid yarn.

Two years later, she achieved a historic milestone by weaving a piece of fabric made entirely from 100 per cent lotus fiber - an innovation that marked a turning point in Việt Nam’s silk weaving history.

"The lotus fibers act like the lifeblood of the plant, keeping its stems upright against the elements," explains Thuận. "Each lotus stem yields about 100 threads, but they must be processed within 24 hours to prevent the fibers from drying and breaking."

The delicate fibers require exceptional skill and meticulous care to extract and spin into strong, resilient threads. The resulting silk is woven by hand into luxurious, soft fabrics prized for their breathability and natural elegance.

Each handwoven lotus silk scarf takes days to produce and commands a premium price of around VNĐ10 million (approximately US$400), reflecting the labor-intensive and rare nature of the material.

Thanks to its superior quality and uniqueness, Phan Thị Thuận’s lotus silk products have received OCOP certification at both municipal and national levels.

In early 2023, her handwoven silk-filled quilt earned a prestigious 5-star rating from the Central OCOP Evaluation Council. Other products, including lotus and mulberry silk scarves, have been rated 4 stars by Hà Nội’s authorities, with promising potential for future 5-star recognition.

Mr. Trương Thanh Nam, advisor to Hà Nội’s OCOP Evaluation Council, noted:

"The 4-star lotus silk scarf produced by Mỹ Đức Mulberry Silk Co., Ltd. is being considered for 5-star certification at the central level, a testament to the artisan’s outstanding contribution to preserving traditional silk weaving."

Beyond craftsmanship, the products also promote sustainability. "All items - scarves, áo dài, handbags - are handmade and biodegradable," says Thuận.

"They offer softness, luxury, and comfort, making them popular not only domestically but also in export markets like Japan, Germany, and the Middle East."

These products have been showcased at international events, elevating Việt Nam’s cultural image worldwide.

Ngọ Văn Ngôn, Deputy Chief of Hà Nội’s New Rural Development Coordination Office, praises Thuận’s role in education and community development:

"With over 60 years in sericulture and silk weaving, she has organised vocational training classes to teach young people, helping preserve and develop the craft. She also actively contributes to making Phùng Xá Village a vibrant cultural tourism destination."

Thuận firmly believes that experiential learning in traditional craft villages fosters cultural pride among youth. "I hope the younger generation will be ‘red seeds’ who infuse every product with soul and creativity, ensuring the future of Việt Nam’s traditional crafts," she says.

Hà Nội has prioritised integrating OCOP products with brand building and cultural tourism, creating interactive experiences for visitors. Each year, thousands of tourists from Việt Nam and abroad visit Thuận’s silk workshop to learn about harvesting lotus stems, extracting fibers, and weaving lotus silk, experiencing firsthand the artistry behind these unique products.

Phan Thị Thuận’s lotus silk has also gained international recognition. In 2019, handcrafted lotus silk scarves from her company were selected as official diplomatic gifts by the Vietnamese Prime Minister during the G20 Summit and a state visit to Japan.

Most recently, at the Miss International 2024 pageant in Japan, Phùng Xá’s lotus silk featured prominently in the 'Silken Lotus Lady' national costume, designed by Bùi Công Thiên Bảo and worn by Miss Vietnam Huỳnh Thị Thanh Thủy, introducing Vietnamese craftsmanship to the global stage.

For her exceptional contributions, Thuận has received numerous honours, includingthe prestigious title of Meritorious Artisan in 2016, certificates of merit from Hà Nội’s People’s Committee and the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, and the Vietnam Women’s Award in 2020 recognising exemplary women who contribute to society’s progress.

In 2021, she was named one of nine Outstanding Citizens of Hà Nội, a testament to her lasting impact on the city’s cultural identity and development.

Artisan Phan Thị Thuận’s journey from lotus stems to luxurious silk fabrics is a powerful story of creativity, perseverance, and cultural pride. Through her innovative lotus silk products, she not only revitalises a cherished Vietnamese tradition but also connects local heritage with the global community.

Her work exemplifies the potential of traditional crafts to thrive in the modern world while preserving the rich cultural legacy of Việt Nam. VNS

The article is published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội.