Vietnamese, Australian scientists cooperate in research to review 40 years of Đổi mới

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese and Australian scientists analysed and made policy recommendations on important development issues of Việt Nam during a conference held on Thursday in Hà Nội.

The conference "Việt Nam: 40 years of Đổi mới and vision to 2045", was co-organised by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam.

It attracted more than 200 domestic and international representatives.

The event, an important part of the research series to review Việt Nam's 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), is supported by the Việt Nam-Australia Centre.

The research results are expected to serve a draft report on 40 years of Đổi mới, to be submitted to the 14th Party National Congress.

At the conference, experts discussed six main topics identified as central to Việt Nam's development process, including global megatrends, public administration reform, overcoming the middle income trap, financial reform, urbanisation and sustainable development.

Speaking at the discussion, professor Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member and also Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, emphasised the importance of the research series and cooperation between Australian and Vietnamese experts.

This demonstrated political trust and commitment to knowledge sharing between the two countries, he said.

“The cooperation will strengthen the relationship between Việt Nam and Australia that has been built and nurtured over the past 50 years and is increasingly developing, especially the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership,” he said.

He hoped that after the conference, experts would draw lessons from experience and policy directions that can be inherited and promoted to expand successfully in the new period.

Thắng proposed the representatives point out limitations, weaknesses and shortcomings that still exist in many fields affecting the country’s growth.

He also wished that international experts would share profound experiences from the world, especially experiences from countries with similar levels of development with Việt Nam.

The lessons would help Việt Nam find feasible solutions to address difficulties, challenges, limitations and inadequacies in the process of renewal, integration and growth.

Việt Nam wanted to study not only lessons of success, but also lessons of failure that many countries have experienced, he said.

Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Andrew Goledzinowski expressed his impression of the efforts of nearly 40 Australian and Vietnamese experts in collaborating on the research.

He said that Australia was trying to support Việt Nam in realising its vision to 2045.

The relationship between the two countries had never been stronger than at this time, and the two countries would continue to cooperate in various fields that both sides were interested in.

The cooperation was based on trust, as confirmed in the joint statement on upgrading Australia and Việt Nam relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, he said. — VNS