Đồng Nai eyes 10,000 units of social housing by 2025

ĐỒNG NAI – The southern province of Đồng Nai targets some 10,000 units of social housing built by 2025, the provincial Department of Construction said at a meeting on March 21.

To date, the provincial People’s Committee has given in principle approval to five projects with some 9,000 apartments.

In 2024, the province will begin construction on the projects and complete more than 710 units of social housing, it said, adding seven others will be kicked off while nearly 980 units will be accomplished in 2025.

Acting Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Tấn Đức said over 1,000 hectares of land have been set aside for social housing while localities have proposed to develop 12 projects. However, sluggish legal procedures regarding bidding as well as investment policy appraisal and adjustment have affected construction progress.

The Department of Planning and Investment is responsible for the issue, he stated, asking localities to work with competent departments and agencies to complete bidding procedures and kickstart construction for the approved projects.

Besides, the Department of Planning and Investment must support investors to complete project adjustment procedures so that they can carry out social housing projects soon.

Đồng Nai is now home to 31 industrial parks, attracting investments from 44 countries and territories. Some 400,000 workers are in need of social houses while the figure by 2025 is 450,000. - VNS