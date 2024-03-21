Society
Home Society

Khánh Hòa Province seeks cooperation opportunities with Indonesia

March 21, 2024 - 20:10
At the conference, the two sides looked into their potential, strengths and cooperation ability, with priority given to processing-manufacturing, energy, tourism, and high-tech agriculture.
Indonesian delegates at the event in Nha Trang City on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Tiên Minh

KHÁNH HÒA  Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khánh Hòa Province Nguyễn Tấn Tuân on Thursday said the south-central locality wants to cooperate with Indonesian localities, ministries and agencies in the areas of their strengths.

Speaking at the “Meet Khánh Hòa-Indonesia” event, jointly held in Nha Trang City by the provincial People’s Committee, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Indonesian Embassy in Việt Nam, the official stressed that Indonesia is Việt Nam's third largest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Việt Nam is the fourth biggest of Indonesia in the grouping.

Indonesia was also the first Southeast Asian nation to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam in 1955, he continued.

Tuân briefed the participants on Khánh Hòa’s potential, strengths and development orientations in aquaculture, high-tech agriculture, tourism and trade, and suggested the two sides step up exchanges and promote their close ties, contributing to strengthening the Việt Nam-Indonesia relationship.

In his remarks, Ambassador Denny Abdi emphasised that the friendship between the two countries has been growing across spheres, with bilateral trade reaching US$13.8 billion last year.

To deepen the cooperation, Vietnamese and Indonesian investors should look towards such areas as digital economy and tourism, and enhancing collaboration in agriculture and aquaculture, he suggested.

Aquaculture and agriculture are considered a potential area for cooperation between Việt Nam and Indonesia. — VNA/VNS Photo

Indonesia’s Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono noted that the Indonesian Government commits, encourages and creates optimal conditions for foreign investors to operate in maritime and fishery areas.

At the conference, the two sides looked into their potential, strengths and cooperation ability, with priority given to processing-manufacturing, energy, tourism, and high-tech agriculture.

Following the event, Indonesian delegates visited Australis Aquaculture LLC, Vạn Ninh KN solar farm, a tourism-agriculture cooperative and several tourist sites in Khánh Hòa. — VNS

