Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

HCM City, Đồng Nai to join hands to build Cát Lái bridge

March 22, 2024 - 06:22
HCM City and neighbouring Đồng Nai Province have reached a final agreement to build a new bridge to replace the Cát Lái ferry in the 2025-30 period.
People use Cát Lái ferry to travel between HCM City's Thủ Đức city and Đồng Nai Province's Nhơn Trạch District. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — HCM City and neighbouring Đồng Nai Province have reached a final agreement to build a new bridge to replace the Cát Lái ferry in the 2025-30 period.

Trần Quang Lâm, director of the HCM City Department of Transportation, said Đồng Nai Province’s People’s Committee has sent a document to the city’s People’s Committee agreeing to invest in the Lái Bridge project.

The Cát Lái ferry carries an average of 50,000 passengers a day and 100,000 on peak days, and is often overloaded during the holidays.

The new bridge will be 4.5km long and have eight lanes, with total investment of VNĐ4.9 trillion ($211.6 million) in the form of a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

Work is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

Once completed, it will facilitate transport from HCM City not only to Nhơn Trạch District but also to the rest of Đồng Nai and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

In the near future, when the under-construction Long Thành International Airport becomes operational (in Đồng Nai Province), Cát Lái Bridge will connect HCM City with the airport, helping ease congestion on the existing HCM City-Long Thành-Dầu Giây Expressway.

After 2030, the two localities plan to build two more bridges across the Đồng Nai River.

The Ministry of Transport is currently investing in building four-lane Nhơn Trạch Bridge connecting Nhơn Trạch District in Đồng Nai.

The completion time of Nhơn Trạch Bridge in early 2026 should meet some of the traffic connection demand between Nhơn Trạch and the City.

In addition, the route of Nguyễn Thị Định in and out of Cát Lái Port on the HCM City side is overloaded, with frequent traffic jams. Currently, the city is studying investment to build the Cát Lái – Phú Hữu inter-port road, connecting from Nguyễn Thị Định Street to the intersection of Ring Road No 3 of the City, which is expected to be completed and put into use in the 2026-30 period. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Southern provinces continue actions against IUU fishing

Regulations on the protection and sustainable development of aquatic resources, Việt Nam's legitimate rights at sea in accordance with international law and the achievements that the country has carved out to remove the European Union’s “yellow card” will be brought closer to local people.
Society

Text campaign launched to support TB patients

From March 8 to May 6, mobile service subscribers can text TB to 1402 to contribute VNĐ20,000 (US$0.81) per message to the fund to help TB patients overcome the disease and reduce infection risks in the community.
Society

Hospitals urged to enhance infection control

Effective infection prevention and control play a vital role in the safety of patients and healthcare workers, but there is inadequate knowledge and awareness of it among healthcare workers, an international conference on infection control heard.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom