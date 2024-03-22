 Record heat swelters across southern Việt Nam

HCM CITY — The southern region, including HCM City, have recorded the highest temperatures since the beginning of the year’s hot season, with a record temperature of nearly 41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (March 20).

The highest temperatures recorded on March 20 were 40.8 degrees Celsius (°C) in Tây Ninh Province; 40.2°C in Bình Phước Province; 39.3°C in Thủ Dầu Một city, Bình Dương Province; 37.8°C in Biên Hòa District, Đồng Nai Province; and 37.4°C in HCM City.

From the beginning of the year, the most recent hottest weather recorded in the Southern region was on March 11, with temperatures of 38.5°C in Bình Phước Province, 37°C in HCM City, and 37-38°C in many places.

According to meteorological experts, temperatures in the southern region, including HCM City, will hit 38- 39 degrees Celsius and even higher from March 25 to 28.

There will be isolated rain from March 29 to April 2 and then the heatwave will return.

The region is expected to face a longer and more intense heat wave this year due to the impact of El Nino phenomenon growing in strength.

According to medical experts, prolonged heat is conducive to the spread of bacteria and viruses, and could cause seniors to get sore throat, sinusitis and laryngitis.

Common diseases during hot spells include diarrhea, food poisoning and acute respiratory tract inflammation.

Children could also contract chicken pox, mumps, measles, and meningitis. Dehydration is also a threat, they warned.

Parents should regularly wash their children’s hands before eating to prevent infection and keep the environment clean, and be hygienic with cooking and storing food.

Kids should be given plenty of water and fruit juices and vaccinated adequately.

People are recommended to limit going out during the hours of 11am-2pm daily during the heatwave to protect their health. — VNS