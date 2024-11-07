Urgent need for a metro line to connect capital with the airport

HÀ NỘI — Residents of Hà Nội increasingly yearn for a metro line linking Nội Bài International Airport to reduce the costs and travel times for both locals and tourists.

Currently, the airport accommodates approximately 30 million passengers every year, with projections that this number will rise to 100 million by 2030.

The primary modes of transport connecting the major airport to Hà Nội and the surrounding metropolitan area remain cars, taxis and coaches, while there are just two bus routes.

During festive seasons, the risk of congestion originating at the airport is ever-present, causing significant inconvenience for both locals and international visitors.

Dư Thị Hà, who now lives and works in Thủ Đức City, HCM City, said she returned to her hometown in Mỹ Đức District, Hà Nội, twice a year.

“We find it a very challenging journey,” she said.

If she took the bus from Nội Bài International Airport, she needed to change twice, and it took almost four hours to reach home.

“A one-way taxi ride costs up to nearly VNĐ1 million (US$39),” she said.

Similarly, Dương Hữu Đạt from Vĩnh Hưng Ward in Hoàng Mai District, Hà Nội said due to work commitments, he travelled abroad four to five times a year and flew to the southern provinces six to seven times.

“To get to the airport, taking the bus requires three changes and nearly three hours of travel. A taxi costs between VNĐ300,000 and VNĐ500,000 ($11-20) per trip, meaning my annual travel expenses to and from the airport amount to tens of millions of đồng,” he said.

Economic management expert Hoàng Thị Thu Phương talked to Kinh tế & Đô thị (Economy & Urban Affairs) online newspaper, saying that a metro line connecting the airport to central Hà Nội was not only vital for residents’ daily lives but also held significant importance for the city’s tourism industry.

Currently, tourists arriving in the capital incur high costs to get from the airport to their destinations by taxi, while those travelling alone face additional challenges in finding suitable transport to attractions or hotels.

“A direct metro link from the airport to the city centre will reduce travel costs and ensure safety and convenience for visitors, making tourism in the capital more appealing and enhancing the city’s friendly image internationally,” she said.

In addition to enhancing passenger convenience, the metro system is seen as a crucial solution to alleviating traffic congestion on routes connecting to the airport.

A representative from Traffic Police Team No. 6 of Hà Nội Police Department said during holidays, festive seasons or even peak hours, the volume of vehicles entering and leaving the airport via Ring Road 3, Ring Road 2 and Nhật Tân Bridge was substantial, mainly being cars and taxis.

If there were a metro line that was both fast and convenient, many passengers would undoubtedly opt for it, helping to ease congestion on key routes, he said.

Realising the planning

The Hà Nội Metropolitan Railway Management Board said that, under the urban plan, the city was going to develop Metro Line No. 2 to connect the city with Nội Bài International Airport.

The line was set to run from the Nam Thăng Long urban area to Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Thượng Đình Street, Ring Road 2.5, Bưởi area, Nội Bài International Airport and Sóc Sơn District.

This was one of the earliest metro lines envisioned for the capital; however, it has faced numerous hurdles over the years and has yet to be implemented.

The project was expected to start between 2024 and 2025, with full completion anticipated by 2034, and the segment from Nam Thăng Long urban area to the airport was set to be operational by 2030.

Currently, the city is making significant efforts to implement Metro Line No. 2, section 2.1, although the project is still awaiting approval for an investment adjustment.

The construction of the metro line’s section 2.1 from Nam Thăng Long to Trần Hưng Đạo Street is a national priority for Hà Nội, funded by Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA).

The feasibility study for the project was approved by the capital People’s Committee under Decision No. 2054/QĐ-UBND on November13, 2008.

The entire line is approximately 11.5 km long, with an elevated section of about 2.6 km and an underground segment of approximately 8.9 km, including a depot covering 17.5 ha in Xuân Đỉnh Ward, Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội.

The line will commence at the Nam Thăng Long urban area, following the streets of Nguyễn Văn Huyên, Hoàng Quốc Việt, Hoàng Hoa Thám, Thụy Khuê, Phan Đình Phùng, Hàng Giấy, Hàng Đường, Hàng Ngang, Hàng Đào, Đinh Tiên Hoàng, and Hàng Bài, and concluding at the intersection of Phố Huế and Nguyễn Du streets.

The entire route will feature 10 stations, including three elevated and seven underground.

Lê Trung Hiếu, Deputy Director of the city’s Planning and Investment Department, said: “In my view, Metro Line No. 2 is one of the most urgently needed investments.

"It has significant implications for transport and the environment, and is also crucial for the tourism and urban architecture of the capital.”

He added that the line would connect with half of the city’s expanded metro network (with 15 lines) that had recently been planned.

“Therefore, the investment and construction of the metro line is seen as a pressing priority for the capital,” he said.

Additionally, the city also planned Metro Line No. 6, which will link Ngọc Hồi area to Nội Bài International Airport over a total length of 43 km, scheduled for completion by 2035.

This would serve as a primary metro line connection between Nội Bài International Airport with the city's second airport in Ứng Hòa District.

With the two metro lines, No. 2 and No. 6, Nội Bài International Airport will be closely linked to the entire metro network of the city.

Transport expert Vũ Hoàng Chung said the planning was in place, and recently important legal frameworks such as the amended Capital Law and the 2024 Land Law were approved.

“Hà Nội must swiftly realise the planning and turn the aspirations of millions of residents for a metro connection to the airport into reality,” he said.

He also expressed his hope that the National Assembly, Government and relevant ministries would focus on facilitating the resolution of challenges and obstacles, allowing the timely implementation and completion of Metro Line No. 2 as planned. — VNS