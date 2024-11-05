Hà Nội to mobilise electric cars to take passengers to metro line stations

HÀ NỘI – Hà Nội will deploy electric cars to carry passengers from residential areas to two urban railway lines, according to the city’s Department of Transport.

Many individuals now choose to go to work and school every day via the Cát Linh - Hà Đông elevated railway line and the Nhổn - Hà Nội Railway Station line. However, residential neighbourhoods are still not connected to these urban train lines.

After nearly three years of operation, the Cát Linh - Hà Đông elevated railway line has recorded more than 35,000 daily passengers, 47 per cent of whom are commuting to work, 45 per cent are students and 8 per cent are travelling for other purposes.

The Nhổn – Hà Nội Railway Station Metro line, which was put into commercial operation on August 23, 2024, is also being used by many passengers for commuting.

The current system, which consists of nine connecting bus routes and 36 bus routes, has connected the two railway lines. However, people still want more bus routes from residential areas to stations.

According to Director of the Department of Transport Nguyễn Phi Thường, the city plans to have ten urban railway routes with a total length of 417km. To date, two routes have been put into operation.

The municipal People's Committee has proposed that the Prime Minister allow the city to adjust the traffic planning from 10 routes to 14 routes covering nearly 600km.

“The Cát Linh Station of the Cát Linh – Hà Đông line is currently about 400m away from the Cát Linh Station of the Nhổn – Hà Nội line. We have proposed investing in a tunnel connecting the two stations,” he said.

In addition to the electric cars, the city would develop a public bicycle system to facilitate passengers to travel from residential areas to urban railway lines, he said. – VNS