Thanh Hoá man detained for infringing upon State interests

THANH HOÁ — Police in Như Xuân District, the central province of Thanh Hoá, have launched a probe into and temporarily detained a man for “abusing the rights to democracy and freedom to infringe on the State’s interests and rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals”.

On September 1 and 7, Bùi Văn Tuấn, 41, residing in Như Xuân’s Bình Lương Commune, reportedly used a Facebook account under the name “Tuấn Dũng” to livestream and deliver offensive remarks, spreading false information, distorting facts, slandering, defaming, and insulting certain high-ranking Party and State leaders, along with officials in the district.

Furthermore, he incited large gatherings to obstruct the operations of agencies and organisations during the implementation of projects in Như Xuân.

Upon learning about the case, competent forces collected documents and evidence and requested verification of the video clips the man had posted on Facebook.

The charge of “abusing the rights to democracy and freedom to infringe on the State’s interests and rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” is stipulated in Clause 2 of Article 331 of the Penal Code. — VNA/VNS