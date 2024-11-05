Prosecution begins for fatal motorbike crash involving racer gang in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Hoàn Kiếm District Police today said they have launched prosecution proceedings for a motorcycle accident that killed a 27-year-old woman on Sunday night in Hà Nội that have drawn much public attention in recent days.

Ten motorcyclists who were allegedly involved in illegal racing at the time of the crash have been arrested for further investigation.

Early reports indicate that the female victim, whose initials are given as N.H.Q., was waiting for the red light at the Trần Hưng Đạo-Bà Triệu intersection at around 12.15am when a group of 25 to 30 motorcyclists allegedly raced through the area.

One of the suspected racers was N.H.N., 19, who was carrying N.P.A., 19, going in the opposite direction. Police said they crashed into Q.’s motorbike, causing her to fall to the ground.

Shortly afterwards, another motorbike in the suspected racer gang operated by N.T.M.K., 16, and L.Đ.C., 16, reached the intersection and allegedly ran over Q. with speed of 60-70km/h.

The victim was killed on the spot. The group fled the scene but have been later arrested by the police.

Police said N.H.N. sustained injuries in the crash and was treated at a local hospital. She previously dropped out of school and was seen as a ‘leader’ of a group of delinquents in Xuân La Village in Hà Nội’s Tây Hồ District, according to Hà Nội Mới (New Hanoi) newspaper.

All members of the racer gang are between 16 and 19 years old.

Thúy, the victim’s aunt, told Dân Trí newspaper: “We only hope for justice so that no other family has to bear the same tragedy as ours.”

Q. is remembered by her family and friends as a kind, hard-working young woman. She had been planning to get married early next year, after the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

On the night of the accident, Q. was out to send off a friend who was going back to HCM City.

After growing worried when Q. did not pick up her phone, her mother contacted her friends and went out to search for her with her brother based on their guesses of the route she might go.

They later received a call from Q.’s friend, who saw her motorbike in an accident at the Trần Hưng Đạo-Bà Triệu intersection, and found out that Q. was the victim of the crash. — VNS