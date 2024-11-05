Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway sub-project to be speeded up

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — The State company managing sub-project 3 of the Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway, a key infrastructure project meant to boost connectivity in the Southeast region, is speeding up work.

The Cái Mép-Thị Vải management board for traffic projects said land acquisition has virtually been completed for the sub-project, a 19.5km section of the highway, and construction is at the half-way mark.

Nguyễn Công Danh, deputy director of the board, said his officials are working closely with the contractors and monitoring the progress of construction and raw material acquisition.

The aim is to open it to traffic before the Reunification Day (April 30) - Labour Day (May 1) holidays next year by instructing the contractors to speed up work as soon as the rainy season is over, dealing with challenges that might arise quickly and seeking the province’s approval to increase the mining of stone for the construction.

Costing over VNĐ4.96 trillion ($199.7 million), the section will be up to 27m wide in places and feature four lanes, two emergency lanes, 11 overpasses, and one underpass.

Construction began in June last year, and is slated to be finished by September 2025.

The core components have been completed, and contractors are working on supplementary components related to traffic safety and road quality.

The publicly funded Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway is divided into three sub-projects. The first will span 53.7 kilometres, with four to six lanes and costing over VNĐ17.82 trillion ($717.5 million).

The goal, once it is complete, is to integrate it with the eastern part of the under-construction North- South Expressway and Long Thành International Airport, while also connecting major economic centres and ports.

Construction of the other two components, both in Đồng Nai, are delayed due to tardy land acquisition by the province. — VNS