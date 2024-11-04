Tây Ninh helps Cambodia put out casino fire

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh Province has helped Cambodian rescue teams in putting out a fire at a casino in Tbong Khmum Province, saving four trapped employees on November 3, said the provincial police on November 4.

At 8.30am, a fire broke out on the top and seventh floor of a casino in Ponhia Kret District.

The Cambodian fire fighting forces sent three fire trucks to the scene, but they were unable to extinguish the blaze and so sought assistance from the bordering Tây Ninh Province.

The Tây Ninh police force sent 15 officials and three fire trucks over the border into Cambodia.

At the scene, three bedrooms on the floor were ablaze, with the fire covering around 80m2.

Smoke and toxic fumes had spread to the fourth, fifth and sixth floors.

The Tây Ninh fire fighting police rescued four injured people, who had been trapped on the fifth and sixth floors.

The fire was put out at 1.30pm.

The Cambodian authority expressed their gratitude to the Tây Ninh fire fighting force.

According to the initial investigation, the cause of the fire was due to an electrical problem within one of the bedrooms. VNS