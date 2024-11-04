Eastern section of $1.23b southern expressway will soon be opened for use

|
|The Bến Lức-Long Thành expressway intersection with National Highway 51. — VNA/VNS Photos Hồng Đạt
HÀ NỘI — One section of the major expressway project Bến Lức-Long Thành, which is more than 7km long from the intersection of the road to Phước An Port to the National Highway 51 intersection, is expected to open to traffic by the end of next month, said the Southern Expressways Management Board.
Construction of the 57.8-km expressway connecting Bến Lức District (Long An Province) and Long Thành District (Đồng Nai Province) started in 2014 with capital estimated at over VNĐ31.3 trillion (US$1.23 billion), it is forecast for completion as a whole by the third quarter of 2025.
The four-lane expressway, which will also have two emergency lanes, allows a maximum speed of 100 km/h in the first phase. It is expected to boost links between the Mekong Delta and the southern region.
|The Bến Lức-Long Thành expressway intersection with the road to the Phước An Port.
|A completed part of Bến Lức-Long Thành expressway through a mangrove forest is considered the most beautiful section of the project.
|Asphalt construction for the expressway project from the intersection with the road to Phước An Port to the intersection with National Highway 51.
|Workers complete the toll station near the intersection with National Highway 51.
|Construction on the expressway through Nhơn Trạch District, southern province Đồng Nai
|The Km52 bridge on the expressway.