Eastern section of $1.23b southern expressway will soon be opened for use

HÀ NỘI — One section of the major expressway project Bến Lức-Long Thành, which is more than 7km long from the intersection of the road to Phước An Port to the National Highway 51 intersection, is expected to open to traffic by the end of next month, said the Southern Expressways Management Board.

Construction of the 57.8-km expressway connecting Bến Lức District (Long An Province) and Long Thành District (Đồng Nai Province) started in 2014 with capital estimated at over VNĐ31.3 trillion (US$1.23 billion), it is forecast for completion as a whole by the third quarter of 2025.

The four-lane expressway, which will also have two emergency lanes, allows a maximum speed of 100 km/h in the first phase. It is expected to boost links between the Mekong Delta and the southern region.