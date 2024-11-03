Cultural exchange cements ties between Lao, Cambodian students and host families

BÌNH THUẬN – A cultural exchange event connecting Lao and Cambodian students studying in HCM City and Vietnamese families hosting them have been held in the southern province of Bình Thuận, aiming to strengthen the friendship and comprehensive and sustainable cooperation between Việt Nam and its two neighbouring countries.

Taking place over the weekend, the annual event saw approximately 160 students visiting local scenic spots and historical sites, and engaging in cultural exchanges with their Vietnamese peers and host families.

They paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at a local museum dedicated to the late Vietnamese leader and toured the Đức Thanh school, where he once taught before leaving the country to seek a way for national salvation. Additionally, the participants engaged in a series of exchange activities, including a knowledge contest about the life, career, and legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh as well as the historical and cultural ties between Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia.

In his remarks, Vice President of the HCM City Federation of Labour Phùng Thái Quang said that the friendship among the three peoples was forged through challenging times, especially during their struggles for independence and freedom.

He highlighted that the homestay programme not only offers material and emotional support for Lao and Cambodian students far from home but also serves as a strong bridge between them and their Vietnamese host parents. Its impact goes beyond familial bonds, resonating broadly as a vivid testament to international solidarity and cross-border friendship, Quang noted.

Xaiyavong Duangmany, a Lao student at the Nguyễn Tất Thành University who has lived in Việt Nam since 2019, said he and his friends learn about culture and knowledge at school as well as life skills, daily routines, and the customs of Vietnamese families which they consider their beloved second home. – VNS