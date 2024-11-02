Exploring Chăm mosques in An Giang

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang is home to around 13,000 Chăm ethnic people who practice Islam that live in the districts of An Phú, Tân Châu, Phú Tân and Châu Phú along the Hậu River.

The Chăm community has built many beautiful mosques along the riverbanks, which serve not only as places of worship but also as venues for community cultural activities and for learning Chăm script and the Quran.

The Masjid Jamiul Azhar Mosque in Châu Phong Commune, Tân Châu District is one of the oldest and most beautiful mosques in An Giang.

The mosque features white and emerald green colours, with tall, spacious domes and a conjoined symbol of a crescent and a star. The area surrounding the mosque serves as a burial ground for deceased Muslims.

Châu Văn Mách, a Chăm ethnic in the commune, said that the mosque was originally built of wood around the 1700s and was named Masjid Yahya. It underwent several renovations with stone in 1952, and in 1959, it was renamed as Masjid Jamiul Azhar.

The Mubarak Mosque in Phú Hiệp Commune, Tân Phú District was recognised as a national architectural and spiritual heritage site in 1989, and is regarded as a sacred religious symbol for the Muslim community living in this area.

Every year, the Mubarak Mosque hosts various festive activities and community cultural events for the Chăm, including the Mawlid commemorating the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, the Roja Haji festival to celebrate Chăm New Year, and Ramadan.

Along with the Masjid Jamiul Azhar and Mubarak mosques, other mosques in the region, such as the Masjid Al-Ehsan in Chăm Đa Phước Village in An Phú District, as well as those in surrounding villages, warmly welcome visitors. VNS