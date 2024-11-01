First national journalism award on gender equality launched

HÀ NỘI — The 2024 national journalism award on gender equality, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, was launched on the first day of November - the action month for gender equality and prevention of gender-based violence.

At the November 1 event, Nguyễn Thị Minh Hương, Vice President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), said that submissions should accurately and diversely reflect the efforts of various sectors, organisations, and the broader society in making progress in the field. The organisers hope that participating works will not only highlight pressing issues but also propose practical, sustainable solutions in a bid to promote positive changes in society.

The award will focus on the three main themes of promoting the prevention of and response to gender-based violence, advancing gender equality in digital transformation, and fostering gender equality in economic development.

It is open to journalism pieces in all media formats, including print and online newspapers, radio, and television, published or broadcast by licenced media organisations between January 1, 2022 and November 30, 2024. Eligible entries must meet the award’s criteria and comply with the law on press and other legal regulations. They must not previously compete in or receive awards from other journalism contests.

Each individual, organisation, or media outlet submit up to three entries via email: giaibaochi.binhdanggioi2024@gmail.com.

Submissions will be accepted from November 1 to 30, with the award ceremony scheduled for December 15. — VNS