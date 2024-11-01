Politics & Law
Home Society

First national journalism award on gender equality launched

November 01, 2024 - 21:46
The 2024 national journalism award on gender equality, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, was launched on the first day of November - the action month for gender equality and prevention of gender-based violence.
At the press conference about the first national journalism award on gender equality. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 2024 national journalism award on gender equality, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, was launched on the first day of November - the action month for gender equality and prevention of gender-based violence.

At the November 1 event, Nguyễn Thị Minh Hương, Vice President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), said that submissions should accurately and diversely reflect the efforts of various sectors, organisations, and the broader society in making progress in the field. The organisers hope that participating works will not only highlight pressing issues but also propose practical, sustainable solutions in a bid to promote positive changes in society.

The award will focus on the three main themes of promoting the prevention of and response to gender-based violence, advancing gender equality in digital transformation, and fostering gender equality in economic development.

It is open to journalism pieces in all media formats, including print and online newspapers, radio, and television, published or broadcast by licenced media organisations between January 1, 2022 and November 30, 2024. Eligible entries must meet the award’s criteria and comply with the law on press and other legal regulations. They must not previously compete in or receive awards from other journalism contests.

Each individual, organisation, or media outlet submit up to three entries via email: giaibaochi.binhdanggioi2024@gmail.com.

Submissions will be accepted from November 1 to 30, with the award ceremony scheduled for December 15. — VNS

Opinion

Achieving gender equality starts with transforming mindsets at home

In an interview with Thế giới&Việt Nam (The World and Việt Nam Report) newspaper, National Assembly Deputy Nguyễn Thị Việt Nga, Deputy Head of Hải Dương Province’s National Assembly Delegation and a member of the Committee for Culture and Education, stressed the need to raise awareness of gender equality on both sides, beginning within the family. She noted that this approach would open up opportunities for women in the workforce to grow and thrive.
Society

Gender equality improved

Vietnamese women have become more and more independent in terms of income, which is an important foundation for the next goals of gender equality task. Listen to some members of the National Assembly discuss these achievements on the sideline of the ongoing NA meeting.

