Man detained for sexual abuse of 15-year-old twin sisters

QUẢNG NGÃI -- A 26-year-old man, with the name V.N.T, was detained on Friday by Quảng Ngãi City Police for allegedly engaging in sexual abuse of two twin sisters, both minors aged 15.

On November 1, the Quảng Ngãi City Criminal Investigation Police detained T. (resident of Nghĩa Chánh Ward, Quảng Ngãi City) on charges of engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor between the ages of 13 and 16, a form of child sexual abuse under Vietnamese law.

He is accused of sexually abusing both sisters multiple times.

The initial investigation revealed that N.N.B.Tr. and N.N.B.Tri. (both 15 years old, in Quảng Ngãi City) are twin sisters.

On Facebook, Tri. exchanged messages with V.N.T., and a romantic relationship developed between them. Meanwhile, Tr., her twin sister, discovered the relationship and began messaging T. from her own account, which eventually led to a separate romantic connection with him.

Between June and July 2024, V.N.T. reportedly exploited Tr.'s lack of understanding to engage in sexual relations with her multiple times. When Tr.'s parents became aware of the relationship, they intervened to stop her from continuing it with T.

Following the parents’ intervention, T. redirected his attention to Tri., Tr.'s twin sister, and also engaged in sexual relations with her on several occasions.

N.T. (37 years old), the father of Tr. and Tri., filed a complaint with Quảng Ngãi City Police, accusing V.N.T. of multiple incidents involving both of his daughters.

After receiving the report, police determined that this was a serious case involving children’s safety and rights. During questioning, V.N.T. initially denied the accusations, but with substantial evidence gathered, he ultimately confessed.

This case highlights the importance of guidance for minors navigating online environments. While the internet offers educational and social opportunities, it can also pose risks. Alongside preventive efforts by authorities, parents are advised to supervise children’s online interactions to reduce the risk of similar incidents. -- VNS