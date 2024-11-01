Government details regulations on harm reduction interventions in HIV prevention

HÀ NỘI – The government has recently issued a decree detailing certain articles of the Law on Prevention and Control of HIV/AIDS.

Decree 141/2024/NĐ-CP specifies details on harm reduction interventions in HIV prevention, excluding measures already prescribed in Decree No. 63/2021/NĐ-CP on the implementation of the amended Law on Prevention and Control of HIV/AIDS.

They include opioid addiction treatment with substitution therapy; HIV counselling and testing; integration of HIV/AIDS prevention activities with socio-economic development programmes; a list of specific occupations requiring HIV testing prior to employment; management, distribution, and use of antiretroviral and substitution drugs.

The decree specifies the provision and guidance on the use of condoms for individuals specified in Clause 2, Article 11 of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control shall be implemented in one of the following forms:

- Free provision of condoms through approved programmes and projects by competent state agencies. Free condoms must clearly state on the packaging or supplementary labels: “Free provision, not for sale”;

- Commercial sale of condoms in accordance with medical device management regulations.

Agencies, organisations, and units responsible for the provision and guidance on condom use are tasked with developing networks for free condom distribution points, installing condom vending machines, and setting up retail condom points at recreational venues, stations, hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, and other accommodation services; organising free condom distribution activities.

The provision and guidance on condom use in harm reduction interventions for HIV prevention shall follow the professional guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Local People’s committees are asked to co-ordinating with the Police, ministries of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs; and Culture, Sports and Tourism; and other relevant agencies in implementing the provision and guidance on condom use in harm reduction interventions for HIV prevention, as well as monitor, evaluate and report the results of the activity to the Health Ministry.

Clean needles and syringes shall be provided and used by drug injectors like the form of condom provision.

The decree also specifies requirements for psychological therapy for drug users.

Personnel providing psychological therapy for drug users must hold a certificate of completion in psychological therapy training for drug users, issued by a qualified training institution and have private settings for conducting psychological therapy.

Individual and group intervention techniques in psychological therapy for drug users shall be carried out according to the professional guidelines of the Ministry of Health. VNS