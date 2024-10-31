Politics & Law
Home Society

Two wartime bombs safely detonated in Vĩnh Phúc Province

October 31, 2024 - 17:25
The two wartime bombs have been safely detonated. — VNA/VNS Photo

VĨNH PHÚC — Authorities in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc on Thursday detonated two bombs which had been discovered in Bạch Lưu Commune of Sông Lô District.

The bombs, weighing 300-400kg each, were said to be left over from the resistance war against US imperialists.

Earlier, the Division of Education and Training of Sông Lô District requested the temporary suspension of teaching and learning on the morning of October 31 at schools in six communes and one town to ensure safety for local teachers and students.

In recent years, some localities in Vĩnh Phúc have discovered and detonated bombs and ammunition left from the war.

On October 24, a war-time bomb weighing 1,362 kg was also removed to a safe location in the capital city of Hà Nội. — VNS

Sông Lô District's military officers moved the bombs to the safe detonation location. — VNA/VNS Photo
