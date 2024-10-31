Picking up the pieces

Over one month after the devastating flood triggered by Typhoon Yagi, survivors in Làng Nủ Village in Bảo Yên District of the northern Lào Cai Province are still struggling to move on from the loss of their loved ones. The flood levelled almost the entire village and claimed the lives of nearly 70 people. Local authorities and people from all over the country and overseas have tried to help the victims rebuild their lives. Việt Nam News reporters visited the site to report on the situation.
Several new policies will come into effect in November, including the removal of audio and video oversight for traffic police, a requirement for sufficient funds when buying stocks and significant fines for lawyers who insult judges or prosecutors.
This innovative mode of transport uses small electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing, accommodating up to five passengers. It presents an ideal opportunity for tourists to experience the natural beauty of the area from the air.