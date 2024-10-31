Man detained for sexual assault on 3-year-old girl in Thanh Hoá Province

THANH HÓA — The People's Procuracy of Ngọc Lặc District in the central province of Thanh Hoá has decided to commence legal proceedings against and detain Nguyễn Văn Thạch, 24, on allegations of sexual assault involving a three-year-old girl.

Thạch, residing in Thạch Lập Commune, Ngọc Lặc District, may face charges under Clause 3, Article 142 of the Penal Code related to offences against individuals under 16 years old.

On October 17, Thạch and a friend, B.T.G., had lunch and drank together at Thạch’s home. Around 3pm, they went to G.'s residence to continue drinking. While inside, Thạch entered the restroom area, where he encountered H.N.M., a three-year-old niece of G., playing alone nearby.

Thạch was alleged to have brought the child into the restroom, where G. reportedly intervened upon hearing sounds of distress.

On October 22, Thạch voluntarily reported to Thạch Lập Commune Police Office, acknowledging his actions.

After initial investigation, the police identified this as a serious case.

While Thạch initially denied allegations of serious misconduct, further questioning led to a confession.

In cooperation with local law enforcement, additional evidence was gathered, which contributed to the prosecution's case.

The case has been transferred to the Thanh Hóa Provincial Police Investigation Department for further legal proceedings. — VNS