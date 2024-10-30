Karaoke bar owner sentenced to eight years in prison for deadly fire

BÌNH DƯƠNG — A karaoke bar owner has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fire safety violations that caused a fire in Bình Dương Province that killed 32 people two years ago.

The Bình Dương Provincial People’s Court on Wednesday found Lê Anh Xuân, owner of the An Phú karaoke bar, failed to inspect fire prevention systems during renovations, leading to the deadly fire.

The judges imposed a sentence longer than the Procuracy’s recommendation of five to six years for the 43-year-old man.

Other defendants, including former fire department officials, received prison sentences between five years and seven years and six months for the same charge.

A former officer of the Thuận An City Fire Department was sentenced to four years for negligence, causing serious consequences.

The court also ordered the defendants to collectively cover funeral costs, mental anguish damages, and support for the victims’ children until age 18.

A former lieutenant colonel and head of Thuận An City’s Fire Prevention Police Team was indicted on similar charges, but his case was dismissed after he died.

The blaze, which erupted in Bình Dương Province near the commercial hub of HCM City, prompted the closure of thousands of karaoke bars across the country due to non-compliance with fire safety regulations.

The fire engulfed the second floor of the 30-room An Phú karaoke building in September 2022, trapping patrons and staff as thick smoke filled the staircase and obstructed the emergency exit.

Many sought refuge on a balcony to escape the flames, which rapidly spread through the wooden interior, while others were compelled to jump from the building.

A total of 32 individuals perished in the blaze, including 17 men and 15 women.

Authorities have tightened the management of karaoke bars nationwide since the deadly accident.

Việt Nam struggles with fire safety violations, especially in karaoke bars in narrow, poorly designed buildings with insufficient exits, as an escape during a fire is almost impossible. — VNS