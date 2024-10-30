The second facility of the National Children's Hospital is expected to be put into use in Q1 of 2025

HÀ NỘI — The National Children's Hospital’s second facility, located in Ngọc Than Village, Ngọc Mỹ Commune, Quốc Oai District in Hà Nội, is expected to officially be put into use in the first quarter of 2025.

The hospital will have 300 inpatient beds and provide outpatient services for approximately 2,000 patients every day.

This project has received comprehensive investment in infrastructure and medical equipment, with a team of highly skilled specialists and staff across a variety of medical fields.

The hospital aims to reduce the overload at the National Children's Hospital in downtown Hà Nội and is expected to become a national centre for paediatric medical training.

Trịnh Ngọc Hải, Deputy Director of the National Children's Hospital, said that the hospital is awaiting the remaining funding, approximately VNĐ400 billion (US$15.7 million) out of the VNĐ882 billion ($34.7 million) allocated for the construction of second facility, which is being funded under the State budget.

After more than a year and a half under construction, the hospital is accelerating efforts to complete the project. In terms of medical equipment, Hải said in addition to Government-funded purchases, the hospital plans to use its own development fund to acquire modern equipment for diagnostics and treatment.

The planned investment includes examination and functional testing equipment, interventional equipment, ultrasound machines, X-rays, surgical room devices and laboratory testing facilities.

Beyond specialised medical solutions, the hospital has also implemented administrative and operational plans covering security, infrastructure and technical support, such as power, water supply and wastewater treatment.

The hospital is working with Hà Nội authorities to organise and streamline traffic from the Láng Hoà Lạc Expressway to ensure smooth access for ambulances, patient transport and delivery of goods and supplies. This also facilitates coordination between the hospital's two facilities.

Additionally, the hospital has prepared an IT infrastructure. This system will play a vital role by linking the two facilities for managing medical records, providing professional training and integrating electronic health records with the Social Insurance payment gateway.

Hải said that over the years, the National Children’s Hospital has continuously trained its medical staff, especially once the second facility project was approved.

It is expected that about 400-500 staff members, including doctors, nurses, technicians, managers and administrative personnel will work at the second facility.

"The hospital has informed all staff, including doctors, nurses and technicians, of this plan and everyone is supportive," Hải said, noting that the hospital currently employs over 2,000 personnel.

When the second facility begins operations, a deputy director will be assigned to oversee it. The leadership, staff and specialists from various departments will rotate through the second facility for six months to one year to support its medical activities.

"Our staff are very reassured, as they receive equal pay and benefits when working at the second facility," he said.

Human resource training is a critical mission for the National Children’s Hospital, which will continue to update skills, introduce new techniques and recruit to replace retiring staff, thereby maintaining and enhancing the expertise of the current workforce.

"This is an essential, ongoing task. Without continual training and adoption of new techniques, the hospital risks falling behind," he said.

Currently, most patients treated at the first facility are outpatients from northern and north-central provinces. The hospital was quick to make assurances that there will be sufficient staff to handle patient needs at both facilities. — VNS