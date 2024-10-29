Annual contest on Việt Nam’s seas and islands to be expanded nationwide

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — A contest on Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty held every year in coastal provinces and cities will become a national event from 2030, according to the Coast Guard.

“I love national sea and islands” is meant to spread knowledge about the country’s waters and islands, the People’s Army and Coast Guard, Vietnamese laws, international treaties related to the country’s maritime territories, and the history of the nation’s tradition of building and defending the country, a conference held by the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command based in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province heard on Thursday (October 24).

Lieutenant General Bùi Quốc Oai, political commissar of the Coast Guard, said the contest is of great educational and political significance and attracts the participation of a large number of students, teachers and others every year.

It has increased public awareness of the country’s sovereignty over its seas and islands, and promoted coordination between various agencies involved in dissemination of the country’s maritime laws, he said.

“It has aroused in students a passion for learning about the task of protecting sovereignty over the seas and islands and protecting the nation and love for homeland.”

Since 2013 the Coast Gurad has successfully organised the contest at 389 secondary schools in 35 provinces and cities with the participation of more than 54,000 students.

It and the contest sponsors have awarded more than 4,800 scholarships, 2,000 bicycles, 16,000 notebooks, and 800 school bags to contestants who performed well.— VNS