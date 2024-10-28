Vietnamese airlines see on-time departures slip

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese airlines have struggled to maintain punctuality, with 25.8 per cent of all flights delayed in the first nine months of this year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV).

Out of 194,027 flights operated, 50,031 were delayed, primarily due to late-arriving aircraft, the CAAV reported, based on airport authority data.

Among the major carriers, Vietnam Airlines led with 83,552 flights, achieving an 83 per cent on-time departure rate.

Close behind was Vietjet Air, operating 83,326 flights, while Bamboo Airways completed 13,064 flights, maintaining a punctuality rate of 82.8 per cent.

On average, the on-time departure rate for Vietnamese airlines stood at just 74.2 per cent, CAAV reported.

Delays accounted for 25.8 per cent of total flights, with 15.3 per cent due to late-arriving aircraft and 7.6 per cent attributed to airline-related factors.

In September alone, Vietnamese airlines conducted 17,720 flights, managing an on-time rate of 76.6 per cent.

However, delays affected 4,142 flights, making up 23.4 per cent of the total, while cancellations reached 106 flights.

The CAAV also highlighted positive developments in the aviation sector, with international air transport seeing a steady recovery.

Currently, 61 foreign airlines and five Vietnamese carriers operate 147 international routes, connecting Việt Nam with 28 countries and territories worldwide. — VNS