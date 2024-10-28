Việt Nam welcomes 22,000 international students for this academic year

HÀ NỘI – The Department of International Cooperation, under the Ministry of Education and Training, has reported that approximately 22,000 international students are studying at universities and colleges in Việt Nam for the 2023-2024 school year.

Of these, nearly 4,000 students are on government-sponsored scholarships, while the rest are self-funded, studying under bilateral agreements at the institutional or local levels.

The number of foreign students studying in Việt Nam has risen in recent years. There were 18,500 international students in the 2020-2021 school year, 16,000 in 2021-2022 and an increase to 21,000 in 2022-2023.

Zak Jabes Misoles Lagare, a second-year finance and accounting student from the Philippines at Vietnamese-German University, shared with tuoitre.vn what attracted him to study here.

“When I toured Vietnamese-German University, I saw that it could meet my goals for studying in Việt Nam. I could enjoy a private life in the dorms, yet still have the freedom to visit family on weekends or whenever I wanted,” Zak said.

Zak noted that most students at Vietnamese-German University study seriously, showcasing their talents not only in academics and research but also through active participation in student events and clubs. This creates a vibrant learning and social environment, motivating individual growth.

He was especially impressed by the faculty's expertise and experience, saying they have both deep knowledge and a willingness to support students.

Other students cite various reasons for choosing to study in Việt Nam.

Park Jun Seo from South Korea, a graduate in International Business at the University of Economics HCM City and now pursuing a degree in corporate accounting, said he chose to study in Việt Nam because the opportunities for both education and employment seemed more accessible than in South Korea.

He arrived in Việt Nam in 2016, taught himself Vietnamese, and earned a Level C certificate in a Vietnamese language competition in February 2017. He began his studies at the university in 2018.

"The environment and facilities at the university are quite modern and the professors are excellent. I am very satisfied. Many of my peers in accounting and finance are very talented," he said.

Meanwhile, Peng Chun Sheng from Taiwan chose to pursue a master’s degree in journalism at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Việt Nam National University, HCM City due to personal ties to Việt Nam.

Sheng’s maternal grandfather, who was of Chinese descent, had lived in Việt Nam and Sheng’s mother was born there. However, the family later moved to Taiwan. Sheng’s father also worked in Việt Nam for some time when Sheng was young.

"Although I wasn’t born here and don’t have Vietnamese roots, I feel connected to Việt Nam, so I chose to study here. I also plan to work here long term,” Sheng said.

The Ministry of Education and Training recognised that student exchange programmes with other countries promote cultural exchange, academic collaboration, and strengthen international friendships and global integration.

Statistics show that many universities host significant numbers of self-funded international students. For instance, this year, HCM City’s Open University welcomed nearly 100 international students from countries like Laos, Cambodia, France, the Philippines, Myanmar and Ghana for undergraduate studies.

President of HCM City’s Open University Nguyễn Minh Hà said that among the nearly 100 international students, most are self-funded, with only a few on government scholarships.

Vice president of the University of Economics HCM City Bùi Quang Hùng noted that the number of full-time international students has steadily increased in recent years.

Currently, over 40 international students from countries such as Myanmar, China, South Korea, France, New Zealand, Laos, Ukraine and Cambodia are enrolled in the university’s regular programmes.

In 2024, the number of full-time international students increased compared to 2023 and previous years, with some students returning to pursue a second degree after completing their first. This trend reflects the strong interest in UEH’s programs among foreign students, he said. – VNS