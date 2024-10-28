Localities working to cope with impacts of Storm Trami

HÀ NỘI – Localities in the central region have been taking actions in response to impacts of Storm Trami which made landfall in the early afternoon of Sunday.

The sixth to hit the East Sea this year has taken its toll on various localities, according to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

As of 6pm on Sunday, one people was reported missing in Quảng Bình Province while two others dead in Thừa Thiên - Huế Province. As many as 210 houses were damaged in Thừa Thiên - Huế, 18 in Quảng Nam Province, and 62 in Đà Nẵng City.

In Thừa Thiên - Huế, extreme waves hit Thuận An beach zone, leaving many streets in nearby residential areas 30 - 40cm under water. In Hải Dương Commune, some low-lying areas are even 1 metre deep under water. About 1km of coastline from Phú Thuận Commune of Phú Vang District to Thuận An ward of Huế City was eroded.

Local authorities have evacuated more than 600 residents in inundated areas of Thuận An Ward. Evacuation will also be carried out in other coastal areas.

On Sunday morning, the Đà Nẵng municipal People’s Committee established a frontline command for coping with Storm Trami and accompanying downpour.

Authorities have moved more than 6,200 people from makeshift houses and areas prone to landslides, flash floods, and sea level rise to safer places. The city’s Military Command deployed four armoured vehicles for performing duties when necessary.

In Quảng Nam, nearly 19,000 residents in dangerous places were also evacuated on Sunday morning. Many working groups have been sent to coastal localities to direct storm response to minimise human and property losses.

Meanwhile, competent agencies in Quảng Bình Province have sealed off National Highways 9B, 9C, and 15, along with Provincial Road 558B.

Some localities and roads in Quảng Trị Province have also been severely inundated, forcing the administration to block those areas. Particularly, many communes in Vĩnh Linh District are flooded as rivers there are in full spate, disrupting power supply for nearly 18,000 clients. Besides, a coastal embankment in Gio Linh District was eroded.

In the face of heavy rains, Quảng Trị plans to evacuate about 35,160 residents to avoid flooding, over 9,680 to avoid flash floods, and 5,920 in anticipation of landslides. The provincial administration also demanded localities and agencies to ready essential goods, especially in vulnerable areas, to cope with prolonged downpour and flooding.

In response to Trami and its circulation, the airports of Đà Nẵng in Đà Nẵng City, Phú Bài in Thừa Thiên - Huế Province, Đồng Hới in Quảng Bình Province, and Chu Lai in Quảng Nam Province were closed temporarily.

To cope with the storm’s impacts, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has also assigned concrete tasks to the hydro-meteorological forecasting stations, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Information and Communications, along with power and telecommunications businesses. - VNS