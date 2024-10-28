Body of young man found in Quảng Bình

QUẢNG BÌNH — The People's Committee of Thái Thủy Commune in Lệ Thủy District said on Monday morning that local search teams have discovered the body of 22-year-old Lê Ngọc Hơn.

He was swept away by floodwaters while wading into a submerged area to assist residents on Sunday afternoon.

His body was found at 7.05am on Monday, approximately 200 metres from the spot where he went missing.

Arrangements are currently being made to hand over his remains to his family for a funeral.

According to accounts from witnesses, recorded in a video prior to the incident, residents indicated that many houses in a nearby village downstream from Thanh Sơn irrigation dam were severely flooded and required urgent help with clean-up efforts.

"Anyone who is young and strong, please lend them a hand," one local was heard saying.

In response, Hơn volunteered along with two other young men from his village.

However, to reach the affected area, they had to wade through a low section of road, where water from upstream was flowing rapidly.

As the three young men reached the middle of the current, with water levels rising to about chest height, they were unexpectedly swept away. Two managed to swim to safety, but Hơn did not resurface.

Residents who witnessed the event immediately realised what was happening but were unable to assist due to the strong currents.

It is reported that Hơn had recently returned home after a year of service in the military.— VNS