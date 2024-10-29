Two women spreading love to ease the pain for Agent Orange victims

QUẢNG NGÃI - Raising and educating normal children is challenging enough, but caring for children who are victims of Agent Orange exposure is even more difficult.

However, at the Centre for Nurturing and Rehabilitation of Agent Orange/Dioxin victims in Nghĩa Thắng, Tư Nghĩa District, Quảng Ngãi Province, two women have not shied away from the difficulties and hardships of caring for these children, ensuring they are fed, cared for and loved.

The centre in Nghĩa Thắng has been operational since 2011 and is currently providing day care for ten individuals, mostly children.

Additionally, five individuals are receiving part time education. The centre has three staff members, two of whom are women directly responsible for caregiving, nurturing and helping with rehabilitation, Nguyễn Thị Hường and Trần Thị Mỹ Diệu.

Seventy year old Nguyễn Thị Hường from Nghĩa Thắng Commune, Tư Nghĩa District, has held various roles in the past, such as a liaison officer at the Military Region 5 Post Office, a department head at Nghĩa Bình Road and Bridge Company 2, a member of Đông Thắng Cooperative in Nghĩa Thắng Commune and President of the Women’s Union in Nghĩa Thắng. She has been working at the centre since 2011.

At Hường's age, many would choose to spend their time surrounded by family, but for her, caring for children affected by Agent Orange has become a 'mission'. Over the years, despite having to take on multiple responsibilities such as cleaning, cooking and ensuring the children’s sleep, Hường has always diligently fulfilled her duties.

Explaining her decision to join the centre, Hường says that as a mother and a woman involved in social work, she understands the hardships of children born with disabilities. When the centre was established, she left her role at the Women’s Union to work there, hoping to care for and compensate for the suffering these children have endured.

According to Hường, caring for children with disabilities due to Agent Orange exposure requires patience and perseverance, as each child exhibits different symptoms. In addition to reading books, attending training classes and helping the families, she carefully observes the children's behaviours and actions to guide them without causing harm, helping them gradually integrate into the community.

Phạm Thị T. from Nghĩa Thuận Commune, Tư Nghĩa District, has a child who is an Agent Orange victim and was born with developmental delays. Since the centre opened, her family has been able to send her child there, allowing her to work and earn more income. Since attending the centre, her child has learned many things, such as feeding and dressing themselves and helping with some household chores.

Having worked there for five years, 26-year-old Trần Thị Mỹ Diệu from Nghĩa Thắng Commune is seen as a bearer of love for the children affected by Agent Orange.

Diệu, who graduated in nursing, found herself working in this field by chance. She explains that after graduation she learned that the centre was hiring a nurse, so she applied.

“With a background in nursing, I had been exposed to many patients during my studies. However, I never imagined I would end up working with children affected by Agent Orange. In the early days, I found the work new to me and faced many challenges in communicating with the children. However, with encouragement from Hường, I became more confident and open when interacting with them. Gradually, I understood and empathised with their pain and my love for them grew,” Diệu says.

The work at the centre is exhausting and the contract salary for Hường and Diệu is only VNĐ1.5 million per month. Both women have thought about quitting at times, but they remain because they worry about who would take care of the children if they left. To support their families, they take on additional jobs outside of their time at the centre.

“To manage both the centre's work and care for my husband and children, I have to wake up early, stay up late and make use of every spare moment for household and farm work. It’s truly exhausting at times, but knowing the children and their families are waiting for me motivates me to keep going,” Diệu says.

Lê Văn Tiền, Director of the Centre for Nurturing and Rehabilitation of Agent Orange/Dioxin victims in Nghĩa Thắng, says: "With such a low salary, it’s challenging to find individuals who have both the expertise and the compassion to work here.

"Therefore, the dedication of Hường and Diệu is commendable. They have been recognised and honoured by local authorities and organisations for their contributions to alleviating the pain caused by Agent Orange. In the future, the centre will continue to seek support from the community to care for more Agent Orange victims, while also calling on authorities to raise the income for the staff." VNS