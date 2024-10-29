Central Việt Nam prepares for intense rainfall and strong winds

HÀ NỘI —The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued a warning for heavy rain across central Việt Nam on Tuesday, particularly from southern Hà Tĩnh to Thừa Thiên-Huế.

These regions are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with localised downpours reaching between 100 to 200 mm, and some areas receiving over 400 mm.

Intense, short-duration rainfall, potentially exceeding 100 mm within three hours, is also expected. This weather could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods on small rivers, and landslides on steep slopes.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also anticipated throughout the southern region, with some areas receiving heavy rain up to 30 mm, and isolated spots potentially exceeding 50 mm.

Marine warnings have been issued for the Gulf of Tonkin, the western East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), including the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago, and areas stretching from Quảng Trị to Kiên Giang and the Gulf of Thailand.

Strong winds reaching up to level 7 (50-61 km/h), with gusts up to level 8 (62-74 km/h), will accompany these storms, potentially causing tornadoes and dangerous sea conditions with waves between 2 to 4.5 m high.

On October 30, strong northeastern winds, reaching up to level 7 in some areas, are forecast to intensify in the Gulf of Tonkin and northern East Sea, raising waves to between 3 and 5 m.

Hà Nội and the northwest will be mostly cloudy, with light, scattered rain expected in the morning. Temperatures will range from 20 to 22°C, with highs between 25 and 27°C.

The northeast and other northern regions will see cooler temperatures, dropping to as low as 17°C in mountainous areas.

Areas from Thanh Hóa to Thừa Thiên-Huế are likely to experience steady rain, with thunderstorms in the south. Coastal areas should brace for strong winds, especially in southern regions, where gusts could reach level 6 (39-49 km/h).

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are anticipated to peak in the late afternoon and evening across the southern region, with some local areas potentially experiencing intense storms capable of producing lightning, tornadoes, and gusty winds.

The Central Highlands will experience cloudy skies accompanied by isolated showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the southern areas during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will vary from 17 to 27°C. — VNS