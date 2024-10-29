Concerns mount over proposed hydropower plant near heritage site

PHÚ YÊN — A proposal to build a new hydroelectric plant on the Ba River in the south-central province of Phú Yên has raised concerns among local authorities and residents, especially as three hydroelectric plants are already operational on the river.

The investor, Electrical Engineering Construction JSC (AGRIMECO), has submitted the project proposal to the Phú Yên People’s Committee, intending to construct the plant near the Đồng Cam dam - a national heritage site, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The proposed plant, to be located about one kilometre downstream of Đồng Cam dam, has triggered alarm among professional bodies in Phú Yên, who fear it could affect the dam’s architectural and scenic value.

The Đồng Cam irrigation dam, more than a century old, was recognised in 2022 as a national scenic site due to its historical significance and unique engineering.

The hydroelectric project would span an area of 51.8 hectares, including parts of Phú Hòa and Tây Hòa districts, with a total investment of VNĐ1.471 trillion (over US$57.8 million).

The provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment has raised concerns, stressing that the project must align with the province’s socio-economic development plans and land-use strategy for the 2021-30 period.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has also expressed worries, noting that the plant’s infrastructure would be situated too close to the Đồng Cam irrigation dam.

Some planned structures, such as the pressure tunnel, would fall within the dam’s protected zone, requiring approval from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Further questions have arisen from the provincial Departments of Planning and Investment and Agriculture and Rural Development, which requested clarification on potential overlaps between the hydroelectric plant’s infrastructure and the Đồng Cam heritage site.

The project includes constructing a rubber dam, two kilometres upstream of the irrigation dam, designed to store 15.4 million cubic metres of water.

AGRIMECO has argued that the proposed Đồng Cam hydroelectric plant will use untapped energy potential without disrupting the operation of upstream reservoirs or the Đồng Cam irrigation system. They claim that the project is crucial for local economic development.

However, the Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, Nguyễn Thanh Tuấn, said that the project is not yet included in National Power Development Plan 8, which lists only three other hydroelectric plants in the province.

The investor has committed to conducting detailed surveys and seeking approval from both the Phú Yên People’s Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to include the project in the National Power Development Plan. AGRIMECO’s proposal also aims to integrate the project into Phú Yên's socio-economic development strategy for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision for 2050.

Aside from the heritage concerns, there are fears that the hydroelectric project could negatively affect water supply for households, agriculture and saltwater intrusion control downstream.

Three water treatment plants along the Ba River currently serve over 35,000 households in Tuy Hòa city, Đông Hòa township and nearby districts.

In 2021, water shortages in these areas were exacerbated by saltwater intrusion into the river, leading to the shutdown of one of the plants. The Phú Yên Water Supply and Sewerage JSC (Pywase) has raised concerns that the project could further threaten water supplies.

Deputy director of Pywase, Nguyễn Tấn Thuần, supports the project in principle, provided it aligns with local development goals, but he stressed that ensuring stable water supply is critical, particularly during the dry season.

The Phú Yên Department of Natural Resources and Environment has also pointed out that the investor’s report has not adequately addressed risks of saltwater intrusion, sediment flow, and other environmental impacts.

The Đồng Cam irrigation system is vital to the region, supplying water to 19,000 hectares of rice paddies in the Tuy Hòa plain.

AGRIMECO has assured that the hydroelectric plant’s reservoir would aid water management during dry periods, helping to mitigate shortages.

However, Nguyễn Minh Huệ, Chairman of Đồng Cam Irrigation JSC, emphasised that the water supply for downstream agriculture must be guaranteed before the project can proceed.

While the project could generate benefits such as boosting energy production and creating new scenic areas, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has raised concerns about how the hydroelectric plant’s flood control measures will function alongside the existing system, particularly during peak flood seasons.

Chairman of the Phú Yên People’s Committee Tạ Anh Tuấn has reaffirmed the province’s position, stating: "We will not trade the environment for development, especially when it comes to hydropower projects."

The People’s Committee has called for a thorough assessment of the project’s potential benefits and drawbacks before any further decisions are made. — VNS