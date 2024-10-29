Experts share measures for injury prevention at conference

HÀ NỘI — The latest research findings and solutions to the problems of injuries among children were presented at a recent conference in Hà Nội.

The fourth national scientific conference on injury prevention, themed 'Reducing the Burden of Injuries: The Effectiveness of Sustainable Policies and Interventions', was held on Monday, featuring engaging discussions by over 200 Vietnamese and international healthcare professionals.

The conference is co-organised by the Department of Environmental Health and the University of Public Health.

Five years after the Third National Scientific Conference in 2019, the Fourth National Scientific Conference on Injury Prevention was held to share research findings and propose solutions in the current context.

This year's conference is an opportunity to engage stakeholders and boost the effectiveness of injury prevention efforts.

Delegates exchanged experiences and strategies, emphasising the importance of measures from both domestic and international practices.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Health Lê Đức Luận stated: “According to the WHO, injuries account for 11 per cent of the global disease burden, with 80 per cent in developing countries.”

“Statistics from Vietnamese healthcare facilities indicate that, on average, over 1.1 million patients seek treatment for injuries each year, resulting in more than 30,000 deaths," he added.

Despite Vietnam’s significant efforts in injury prevention, it remains a concerning issue.

“Road traffic accidents, drowning and workplace accidents are the leading causes of injury-related fatalities.

“This highlights that, while some progress has been made, Việt Nam needs to continue its efforts and invest further to minimise injuries and their consequences,” he emphasised.

The conference featured nearly 200 domestic experts, alongside specialists from the World Health Organization in Geneva, Johns Hopkins University and various international and Vietnamese NGOs.

Dr David Meddings from the World Health Organization noted that drowning, falls and road traffic accidents are the top causes of death among children and adolescents.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under five in Việt Nam.

Thirty-two scientific reports from Vietnamese and international researchers were presented at the conference, focusing on road traffic injury prevention, first aid and rehabilitation, drowning prevention and community-based injury prevention.

Remarkably, specialised discussion session three on preventing drowning and childhood injuries received high praise.

Đoàn Thu Huyền, Country Director in Việt Nam for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, presented six recommendations to ensure the sustainability of Việt Nam's child drowning prevention programme.

“Preventing child drowning must be seen as a multidisciplinary issue, primarily the responsibility of families and caregivers,” she said.

“Drowning prevention interventions must be implemented with coordinated solutions and close collaboration among agencies and organisations.

“Enhancing the capacity of relevant bodies and training physical education teachers in safe swimming instruction in schools is crucial,” she added.

Studies evaluating the effectiveness of interventions, their economic and social impacts, and particularly the effects of drowning on families play a crucial role in child drowning prevention efforts.

Huyền also emphasised the need to enhance policies and establish flexible mechanisms that enable businesses and private organisations to collaborate with schools and invest in swimming pools, and to organise safe swimming classes for students during the summer months.

“Ongoing communication campaigns to raise awareness and promote safe behaviours among parents and caregivers are essential,” she added.

Dr Nguyễn Ngọc Anh, Director of the Policy and Development Research Center (DEPOCEN), presented findings on the economic impact of child drowning in Việt Nam.

Each year, over 2,000 Vietnamese children drown, leading to various economic burdens across provinces.

The total economic burden of children drowning nationwide reaches $767 million.

The economic burden of drowning is highest among children under four years old, with Hà Nội facing the greatest impact at $43 million, while Yên Bái reports the lowest at $4 million.

Planning intervention programmes should consider local economic conditions, balancing economic benefits with social equity and focusing on support for vulnerable families.

Strategies must ensure efficient resource allocation and align interventions with the needs of each province.

Injuries result in significant loss of life and create substantial economic and social burdens, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Moreover, injury and violence prevention is a crucial indicator for achieving sustainable development goals. — VNS