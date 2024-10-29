Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Learning Vietnamese with friends

October 29, 2024 - 17:29
Knowing how to speak Vietnamese is always a plus for foreigners living here. Many want to learn Vietnamese to communicate with people and understand local culture. Hanoi Exploring, a small centre for teaching the Vietnamese language offers free classes on Saturday afternoons, where people can learn the language, make friends and simply have fun.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom