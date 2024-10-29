Learning Vietnamese with friends

Knowing how to speak Vietnamese is always a plus for foreigners living here. Many want to learn Vietnamese to communicate with people and understand local culture. Hanoi Exploring, a small centre for teaching the Vietnamese language offers free classes on Saturday afternoons, where people can learn the language, make friends and simply have fun.
At the Centre for Nurturing and Rehabilitation of Agent Orange/Dioxin victims in Nghĩa Thắng, Tư Nghĩa District, Quảng Ngãi Province, two women have not shied away from the difficulties and hardships of caring for these children.
Marine warnings have been issued for the Gulf of Tonkin, the western East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), including the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago, and areas stretching from Quảng Trị to Kiên Giang and the Gulf of Thailand.
Vietnamese airlines have struggled to maintain punctuality, with 25.8 per cent of all flights delayed in the first nine months of this year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV).
Effective from December 10, the new decree reinforces that these funds must operate as non-profit entities aimed at supporting various cultural, educational and humanitarian causes, while increasing the expenses which can be used in managing the fund.