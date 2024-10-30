Hà Nội introduces unlimited free bus passes for disabled people, the elderly, poor

HÀ NỘI — Residents of Hà Nội, who contributed to the revolutionary cause, are disabled or elderly will now be able to use free bus passes without any expiry date.

Previously, these passes were valid for five years.

The decision follows the issuance of Joint Guidance Document No. 1151/HDLS by the city’s Transport Department and the Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Department on Sunday.

The document aims to prioritise the development of a robust public transport system, encourage investment in the construction and operation of bus stations and parking facilities, and promote the application of advanced technology in transport management.

Under the document, applications for new, renewed or damaged passes can be submitted both in person and online.

For in-person applications, residents must submit their documents at ticket sales locations, which will then forward the applications to the city’s Traffic Management Centre.

Passes will be issued to applicants at the ticket sales locations.

For online applications, residents can register via the website https://vethangxebuytonline.com.vn and have their passes delivered to their homes.

For electronic passes, registration can be completed at https://vedientuonline.com.vn.

Additionally, for virtual passes (non-physical passes), residents can use a computer or smartphone by downloading the "ThevegiaothongHN" app to register and follow the provided instructions.

The registration process is entirely free of charge.

Direct applications will be processed within five days from receipt, while virtual pass registrations will be completed within 24 hours.

The city’s Traffic Management Centre is responsible for guiding transport enterprises and residents, as well as overseeing the use of passes across the city's transport network.

Any issues or changes in operational policies will be resolved in coordination with the two departments.

Previously issued free passes with an expiry date will remain valid and do not need to be exchanged upon expiration.

For individuals from low-income households, the free pass will be valid for one year, expiring on December 31.—VNS