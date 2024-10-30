Second tunnel of Khe Nét railway renovation project cleared

QUẢNG BÌNH —Tunnel number two, part of the railway renovation project in the Khe Nét Pass area of the central province of Quảng Bình, was officially cleared on Wednesday (October 30), two months ahead of schedule.

The railway renovation project in the Khe Nét pass area, part of the Hà Nội-HCM City railway line, began in April 2024, has tunnel with length of 580m and tunnel No. 2 with length of 355m.

A representative from the project management board explained that the two tunnels in the Khe Nét pass area have unique characteristics, running along mountainsides with thin surface layers and complex, constantly changing geology that did not match the initial technical designs.

To address these challenges, the contractor consortium worked closely with the project owner and monitoring consultants to follow the construction site and develop appropriate reinforcement methods to ensure safety and quality according to the actual geological conditions.

In addition, the management board encountered some difficulties due to delays in land handover compared to the original plan, as well as obstacles in leasing land for service roads and finding suitable locations for waste disposal sites.

Specifically, some designated waste disposal sites are located on agricultural land, causing difficulties in land clearance due to the lack of compensation from the project owner.

To meet the scheduled timeline, the contractor consortium made concerted efforts, proactively implementing construction solutions and enhancing internal training to increase productivity among engineers and workers, with “three-shift, four-team” operations.

The contractor consortium also continuously monitored the geology to promptly adjust reinforcement methods, ensuring the project's safety and quality. Currently, most of the difficulties have been resolved.

The goal is to complete tunnel one by April 2025, followed by concrete lining and finishing works for tunnel one by November 2025, and tunnel two by September 2025.

The project comprises two contract packages, XL01 and XL02, involving the construction of two railway tunnels as well as bridge, railway, and signalling infrastructure, with a total investment of over VNĐ2 trillion (US$79 million). VNS