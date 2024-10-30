Fines for underage driving proposed to increase five-fold

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security recently proposed raising the fines for allowing a minor to operate a vehicle to five-fold the current level.

If approved, the penalty for allowing an underage person to drive would increase to VNĐ28-30 million (US$1,100-1,180), from the current VNĐ4-6 million ($160-240).

Speaking to Vietnamnet, Senior Colonel Phạm Quang Huy, deputy director of the Traffic Police department said that the public security ministry is amping up efforts to prevent students and minors from reckless driving.

“In addition to direct fines for minor motorists, we must hold those who allow them to drive accountable, as this action indirectly increases the accident risks for others and requires strict penalties,” said Huy.

The fine increase is also a form of deterrence and would raise awareness for traffic law compliance, he said.

In addition to handling violations, the Traffic Police Department also conducts campaigns with local authorities, educational institutions, and organisations to prevent minors from committing violations that put themselves and others at risk. — VNS