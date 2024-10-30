Politics & Law
Home Society

Fines for underage driving proposed to increase five-fold

October 30, 2024 - 15:36
The fine increase is also a form of deterrence and would raise awareness for traffic law compliance, said the deputy head of the Traffic Police Department.
A young person does a wheelie manoeuvre on a crowded street in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security recently proposed raising the fines for allowing a minor to operate a vehicle to five-fold the current level.

If approved, the penalty for allowing an underage person to drive would increase to VNĐ28-30 million (US$1,100-1,180), from the current VNĐ4-6 million ($160-240).

Speaking to Vietnamnet, Senior Colonel Phạm Quang Huy, deputy director of the Traffic Police department said that the public security ministry is amping up efforts to prevent students and minors from reckless driving.

“In addition to direct fines for minor motorists, we must hold those who allow them to drive accountable, as this action indirectly increases the accident risks for others and requires strict penalties,” said Huy.

The fine increase is also a form of deterrence and would raise awareness for traffic law compliance, he said.

In addition to handling violations, the Traffic Police Department also conducts campaigns with local authorities, educational institutions, and organisations to prevent minors from committing violations that put themselves and others at risk. — VNS

Society

Learning Vietnamese with friends

Knowing how to speak Vietnamese is always a plus for foreigners living here. Many want to learn Vietnamese to communicate with people and understand local culture. Hanoi Exploring, a small centre for teaching the Vietnamese language offers free classes on Saturday afternoons, where people can learn the language, make friends and simply have fun.
Society

Digital signatures available on VNeID app

People can now create an official digital signature directly through the Ministry of Public Security’s VNeID application, providing free digital signing access on public service portals.

