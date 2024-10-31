Major policy changes set to take effect this November

HÀ NỘI — Several new policies will come into effect in November, including the removal of audio and video oversight for traffic police, a requirement for sufficient funds when buying stocks and significant fines for lawyers who insult judges or prosecutors.

Starting November 15, the requirement for monitoring traffic police through audio and video recording devices will be eliminated.

This change is part of a new circular issued by the Ministry of Public Security, which outlines five approved methods for public oversight of traffic safety measures. These include accessing public information and direct observation, ensuring that monitoring does not disrupt official duties.

Additionally, a new regulation will require investors to have sufficient funds when placing stock purchase orders, effective November 2.

Under Circular 68/2024/TT-BTC, foreign institutional investors will be assessed for payment risks by securities companies and any payment deficiencies will be the responsibility of the securities firm.

On September 18, the government announced Decree 117/2024, amending Decree 82/2020, regarding administrative penalties across various legal sectors.

This new decree introduces fines between VNĐ15 and 30 million (US$591-1,182) for lawyers who insult the dignity or reputation of court officials, including judges and prosecutors.

This regulation will take effect on November 15, reinforcing accountability for legal professionals and aligning with Article 15 of the Law on Administrative Violations, which addresses actions that obstruct legal proceedings.

Starting November 26, Decree 126/2024 will establish new requirements for forming associations, mandating that organisations possess adequate assets to support their operations.

Additionally, Decree 113/2024 will implement the Cooperative Law on November 1, which includes nine supportive policies aimed at fostering cooperative development, such as funding for training programs and infrastructure investments.

Finally, a new regulation will increase monthly allowances for retired military personnel by 15 per cent, effective November 1, benefitting veterans who have served less than 20 years in the military. — VNS