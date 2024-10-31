Bình Định proposes pilot project for flying taxis

BÌNH ĐỊNH — Bình Định Province has recently submitted a request to the Ministry of Transport, seeking approval from the Prime Minister to develop a pilot project for flying taxis in the region.

This innovative mode of transport uses small electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing, accommodating approximately 4-5 passengers. It presents an ideal opportunity for tourists to experience the natural beauty of the area from the air.

Characterised as green, modern and unique, flying taxis offer significant advantages, including efficient movement, time savings and high-quality service for travellers.

They are competitively priced and produce fewer harmful emissions compared to traditional road and rail vehicles.

In its proposal to the ministry, Bình Định Province highlighted the substantial potential of flying taxis to meet local tourism demands.

This initiative aims to position Bình Định as a premier destination in the region, while supporting the government's broader goals for rapid and sustainable tourism development.

The provincial planning for Bình Định from 2021 to 2030, approved by the Prime Minister on December 14, 2023, identifies tourism as a key pillar for development.

The plan seeks to establish the province as a leading regional destination, showcasing its unique coastal and cultural tourism offerings, as well as specialised products such as science exploration, traditional martial arts, folk games like Bài Chòi and local cuisine.

To further enhance its tourism brand, the province aims to promote 'Quy Nhơn City - the top destination in Asia' while gradually developing new tourism routes.

Bình Định is home to numerous stunning beaches, including Quy Nhơn, Hải Giang, Trung Lương, Cát Hải, alongside nearby islands like Nhơn Châu, Hòn Khô and Yến island. These natural attractions create ideal conditions for coastal tourism.

The province also boasts several bays and coastal lagoons, such as Quy Nhơn Bay, Thị Nải and Trà, along with over 30 other islands that hold significant tourism potential.

The province has seen a marked increase in domestic and international tourist arrivals.

In the last three quarters, Bình Định welcomed over eight million visitors, marking an impressive 87.5 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2023 and reaching 147 per cent of the 2024 tourism target.

By 2030, the province aims to attract 12 million tourist visits annually, including 2.5 million international visitors and 9.5 million domestic travellers.

Currently, flying taxis are a new concept in Việt Nam, though some countries such as China, the US, Germany, the UK, Singapore and South Korea have been piloting this form of transport. — VNS